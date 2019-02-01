

India skipper Rani Rampal controls the ball during the fourth and final match against Spain on Thursday.



The Indian women’s hockey team squandered a two-goal advantage to allow hosts Spain stage a superb fightback and earn a 2-2 draw in the fourth and final match of the bilateral series here on Thursday.





Deep Grace Ekka (8th minute) and Navneet Kaur (26th) gave India the lead, but Lucia Jimenez (35th) and Clara Ycart (39th) brought the hosts back into the game. The series ended 1-1 — Spain won the first match 3-2, while India won the third 5-2. The second match was also a 2-2 draw. India will now play two matches against 2018 World Cup silver medallists Ireland on February 2-3.



Missed stroke



India caught the Spanish defence on the wrong foot, earning a penalty stroke early on. Though India missed the opportunity, Ekka made up with a well-converted penalty corner in the 8th minute. India doubled the lead through a well-worked goal by the forwardline — striker Navneet scoring from Rani’s assist. After the halftime, the hosts tested the Indian defence and Jimenez scored a field goal. Under pressure to defend a one-goal lead, India gave away a penalty corner in the 39th minute and Ycart was impeccable with her finish.



The Tribune