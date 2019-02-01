



BENALMÅDENA, Spain - The U.S. Men's National Team knew going into their second match of the 3 Nations Invitational that it was going to be a battle. The last time USA and No. 27 Brazil met was in the quarterfinals of the 2015 Pan American Games in Canada, where Brazil upended USA in a shootout. Today's contest at the Club Hockey Benalmádena in Spain was every bit physical, as five cards were given through the match. USA got on the board first, but a resilient Brazil side scored two goals in the final minute for the 2-1 win.





USA came ready for a challenge, as they knew they would face a Brazil team that would be very physical and produce a hard game. The first two quarters saw USA control much of the possession but were unable to capitalize on a few good scoring opportunities. Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.) opened the scoring in the 20th minute off a field goal to give USA a 1-0 lead.



After halftime, USA had a few more good opportunities, one of which came when Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) earned a penalty stroke off a penalty corner after the ball hit Brazil's post player's foot. The call was overturned and the next drag flick attempt off the penalty corner ricocheted off the right post, denying USA again.



Brazil came out strong in the third quarter, pressing a lot more than the first half. USA's counter attacks were working well but there was a lack of solid finishing. Brazil was relentless in their comeback effort and found the equalizer in the 59th minute off a hard circle entry hit from outside the 23 meter line, which was deflected past USA's defense into the goal by Bruno Bitencourt. A few seconds later, USA was on the counter with the strikers producing a series of great passes into Brazil's circle, but they were unable to find an outcome. Brazil was not finished and reversed play the other way and earned a penalty corner in the process, which they were able to convert on through Matheus Borges, for the game winning goal.



"Although we had plenty of opportunities and had good stretches during the match, we are still looking for consistency and will look to finish better going forwards," commented Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach, following the game.



The USMNT will be back in action tomorrow for their third game of the round-robin event when they take on No. 24 Wales at 10:30 a.m. ET.



USFHA media release