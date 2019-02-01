Women lose to a late goal



Andrew Voerman





The Black Sticks men and Belgium couldn't be separated in normal time. PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks men have come back from being two goals down early in the final quarter to earn a 4-4 draw with world champions Belgium and secure their first Pro League point.





Belgium avoided a complete collapse, however, as they won the ensuing shootout at North Harbour Hockey Stadium 4-2 to secure the bonus point on offer.



Hugo Inglis put the home team on the board with a successful penalty stroke early in the second quarter, won after some good work by Stephen Jenness.



Belgium struck back almost immediately through Cédric Charlier, then took the lead three minutes before halftime as Maxime Plennevaux scored with a fierce volleyed shot.



Aidan Sarikaya tied things up midway through the third quarter, with a powerful reverse-stick finish on the byline after a quick free hit sprung him free.





The Belgian women celebrate their winner agains the Black Sticks. PHIL WALTER/GETTY MAGES



Just as they had the first time they fell behind, Belgium levelled quickly, this time through Arthur van Doren, and when Charlier nabbed his second in the opening minute of the final period, finishing a counter, they looked to have done enough to win.



The Black Sticks had other ideas, with Nic Woods converting a penalty corner and Jenness pressing high to win the ball before sending a powerful finish past Belgian keeper Loic van Doren to tie things up 4-4 as the match entered its final 10 minutes.



Both sides had chances to find a winner, but neither could, and so it went to a shootout to see who got the extra point.



The Black Sticks women didn't take their chances in their match against Belgium and it cost them in the end, as visiting captain Jill Boon scored the only goal of the match with just under 90 seconds remaining.



Alex Gerniers had fired a powerful pass goalward and Boon stuck out her stick with perfect timing, sending the ball past Grace O'Hanlon in goal to give Belgium their first Pro League win, 1-0.



Just minutes earlier, Boon appeared to have blown a chance to put Belgium up, when she sent a penalty stroke straight at O'Hanlon, after a video referral judged Brooke Neal to have pushed Louise Versavel over in the D.





Black Sticks midfielder Stacey Michelsen dribbles during their match against Belgium. PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks had 13 shots to Belgium's eight, and looked especially dangerous on the counter, but finished without anything to show for their efforts for the second match in a row.



"It's disappointing that we couldn't convert our opportunities," Black Sticks captain Stacey Michelsen said afterwards.



"At the moment it's a little bit of a theme for us and there's certainly a lot of work to be done in the attacking third."



The win was just Belgium's third in 14 matches against the Black Sticks and will be all the sweeter as it came after a long journey via Argentina, where they lost their opening Pro League match last weekend.



Belgium had the lion's share of possession early, though it had evened out by the end of the game, perhaps because the visitors were beginning to feel the effects of their travel schedule - though they did hang in to find a winner at the death.



The two Belgian teams have little time to reflect on their wins, as they head across the Tasman to play Australia in Melbourne on Sunday.



For the Black Sticks, it's Great Britain who are next in their sights, in Christchurch on Friday.



The women's match is of particular interest, as it brings the Black Sticks up against long-time coach Mark Hager, who switched jobs just two weeks ago.





Alexia T'Serstevens of Belgium passes during their match agains the Black Sticks. PHIL WALTER/GETTY IMAGES



Pro League, round two



Black Sticks men 4 (Inglis 17', Sarikaya 35', Woods 51', Jenness 52').

Belgium 4 (Charlier 19' 46', Plennevaux 27', van Doren 37').

Q1: 0-0; HT: 1-2; Q3: 1-3



Belgium win shootout 4-2.



Points (games played): Belgium 6 (3), Great Britain 3 (1), Netherlands 3 (1), Spain 2 (2), Black Sticks 1 (2), Argentina 0 (0), Germany 0 (0), Australia 0 (0).



Belgium 1 (Boon 59')

Black Sticks women 0.

Q1: 0-0; HT: 0-0; Q3: 0-0



Points (games played): Argentina 3 (1), Netherlands 3 (1), Belgium 3 (2), Black Sticks 0 (2), United States 0 (0), Great Britain 0 (0), Germany 0 (0), China 0 (0), Australia 0 (0).



