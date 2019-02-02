Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia (HA) congratulates Noala Gordon, Carol Harriss, Julene Mangelsdorf, Dave Miller and Patricia Wade on their Australia Day OAM Sports Recognition Honours.





Gordon is a long-time servant of Hockey in Queensland, with various roles from Australia and Queensland representative in the 1970s to coach, grounds keeper, publicity officer and much more.



Harriss was awarded for her service to hockey through the Sydney South Hockey Association where she’s been a Life Member since 2002. She’s the association’s director of facilities and held the role of senior vice president from 1984 to 2014 while she’s also a technical officer with Hockey NSW and HA.



Mangelsdorf has held many roles in her decades of service to the game, having been a Hockey NSW Life Member in 1987. She received a 25-year service award from the NSW Women’s Hockey Association in 2002 and has had many administrative roles within the game.



Wade has been secretary of the NSW Women’s Hockey Association and Hockey NSW and a 60-year member of the Sutherland Shire Women’s Hockey Association.



Miller hails from WA where he’s affiliated with University Hockey Club.



