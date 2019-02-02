By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) have completed their first round of matches in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) with an unbeaten record.





The university team outplayed Maybank 5-1 at the Tengku Ab­­dullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi yesterday to top the Premier Division standings with 16 points from five wins and a draw.



Holland’s Martijn Peter Havenga starred for UniKL with a brace from penalty corners in the 28th and 39th minutes.



The other goals came from skipper Muhd Marhan Mohd Jalil (11th), Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin (52nd) and Robert Kemperman (60th).



Maybank’s solitary goal was scored by former international Hafifihafiz Hanafi in the 17th minute. It was his eighth goal in the league.



The only blemish for UniKL yesterday was national defender Muhd Razie Abdul Rahim being hit in the right calf, leaving him a doubtful starter for the next match against Terengganu on Sunday.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj was visibly delighted with the convincing win over former champions Maybank.



“It’s always good to win in our own backyard. We played a good match and took our chances well,” said the former national coach.



“I’m happy we remain unbeaten in the first round, it’ll put us in the right mood ahead of our next home match against Terengganu,” said Arulselvaraj.



Meanwhile, Terengganu staved off a strong challenge from Univer­siti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) before winning 5-3 at the UiTM pitch in Shah Alam.



Tenaga are second in the seven-team league with 15 points from five wins and a defeat while the East Coast team lie third with 13 points with four wins, a draw and a defeat.



The Star of Malaysia