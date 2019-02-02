Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Defending champion Punjab scores second successive win

Published on Saturday, 02 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 52
Rupinder (4th, 15th, 50th minutes), Dharamvir Singh (10th), Akashdeep Singh (39th) and Hartaj Aujla (51st) scored in Punjab’s 6-0 win over Association of Indian Universities.


Rupinder Pal scored a hat-trick in Punjab's win over Association of Indian Universities.

Dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh scored a hat-trick as defending champion Hockey Punjab beat Association of Indian Universities 6-0 to register its second win at the ninth men’s Senior National Hockey Championship (Division A), here on Friday.



Besides out-of-favour India defender Rupinder (4th, 15th, 50th minutes), Dharamvir Singh (10th), Akashdeep Singh (39th) and Hartaj Aujla (51st) also sounded the board for Punjab in the Pool A match.

In another Pool A match, The Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd drew 2-2 with Services Sports Control Board.

In Pool C, Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-3 while Punjab National Bank registered a convincing 10-3 victory over Hockey Gangpur-Odisha.

Last year’s runner-up, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) beat Hockey Haryana 5-0 while Hockey Bhopal drew 2-2 with Central Reserve Police Force in Pool B matches.

In Pool D, Air India Sports Promotion Board beat Namdhari XI 2-1, while Hockey Karnataka scored a hard-fought 3-2 win over Canara Bank 3-2.

