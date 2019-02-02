



BENALMÅDENA, Spain – In their third game of the round-robin 3 Nations Invitational in Benalmádena, Spain, the U.S. Men’s National Team took on a revengous Wales team, who USA beat in the opening match. This second meeting saw the tides turn as Wales came out victors in a 4-0 win.





Wales started with pressure from the first whistle and controlled the game from the front as much as possible, as USA struggled to produce any offense. In the 10th minute, Wales opened up the scoring after a ball deflected off USA’s post player’s foot on a penalty corner resulting in a stroke. Gareth Furlong converted placing the ball hard, low and inside the left post.



USA settled down and the game evened out for period before Wales capitalized on an opportunity. A ball from the right was crossed to the top of the circle, USA forced the play to the left, but James Carson smashed a high backhand into the right corner of the goal, ending the half 2-0 to Wales.



USA struggled to get on offense consistently but did get a few opportunities in the third quarter, despite being a player down at the end when Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany) received a green and yellow card consecutively.



The fourth quarter saw a few tired mistakes by USA allow Wales to open up the scoring. In the 52nd minute, Rupert Shipperley converted on a field goal and in the 59th minute Carson tallied his second of the game off a penalty corner. The final score stood 4-0 in favor of Wales.



The USMNT will have tomorrow off before their final game of the 3 Nations Invitational on Sunday, February 3 against Brazil at 4:30 a.m. ET.



