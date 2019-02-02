



Sarah Hawkshaw continued her lively start to life as an Irish international, scoring her second goal in five appearances for the Green Army.





It helped earn a 1-1 draw against India in Murcia on Friday afternoon, getting on the end of an excellent move set in motion by Hannah Matthews and Ali Meeke toward the end of the third quarter.



Ireland had fallen behind early on to a Gurjit Kaur effort but wore down the Indians in the second half, stretching their unbeaten record against the world number nine side to seven games.



The tie also featured the return of Shirley McCay for her 275th international cap having recently announced her return to international hockey.



Lizzie Colvin also featured for the first time since last summer’s World Cup while Chloe Brown, Ellen Curran, Leah McGuire and Sinead Loughran made their first appearances of 2019 as coach Graham Shaw continues to shuffle his deck.



Women’s international test match

Ireland 1 (S Hawkshaw)

India 1 (G Kaur)



Ireland: E Buckley, R Upton, C Brown, K Mullan, S Loughran, H McLoughlin, L Colvin, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan, E Curran,

Subs: L Murphy, A Naughton, S McCay, S Barr, D Duke, A Meeke, L McGuire



The Hook