Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

Hockey Australia Holds National Junior Camp In Melbourne

Published on Saturday, 02 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 46
View Comments

Ben Somerford

Hockey Australia is currently holding the National Junior Camp in Melbourne around the opening matches of the inaugural FIH Pro League.



Fifty-two of Australia’s leading juniors will be in Melbourne from 1-5 February during the first weekend of the new FIH Pro League where the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras will play the Netherlands and Belgium.

The youngsters will be put through their paces across five days by National Junior Coaches Ben Bishop and Tim White.

Bishop and White will be joined by coaches from all of Hockey Australia’s NTC programs, in leading and coaching the athletes through six sessions over the five days.

These sessions will include the men’s Junior team playing two matches against the visiting Chilean men’s national team whilst the women will include two intra-squad matches.

As well as the training, the squad will have the opportunity to watch both the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras train and play as well as sit in on pre-match meetings as they prepare for their FIH Pro League matches.

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.