Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia is currently holding the National Junior Camp in Melbourne around the opening matches of the inaugural FIH Pro League.





Fifty-two of Australia’s leading juniors will be in Melbourne from 1-5 February during the first weekend of the new FIH Pro League where the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras will play the Netherlands and Belgium.



The youngsters will be put through their paces across five days by National Junior Coaches Ben Bishop and Tim White.



Bishop and White will be joined by coaches from all of Hockey Australia’s NTC programs, in leading and coaching the athletes through six sessions over the five days.



These sessions will include the men’s Junior team playing two matches against the visiting Chilean men’s national team whilst the women will include two intra-squad matches.



As well as the training, the squad will have the opportunity to watch both the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras train and play as well as sit in on pre-match meetings as they prepare for their FIH Pro League matches.



Hockey Australia media release