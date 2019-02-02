Ben Somerford





Credit: Grant Treeby/HA



Former Hockeyroo Alyson Annan was officially recognised on Saturday with Legend status in Hockey Australia’s (HA) Hall of Fame.





Annan joins two others in an elite list as HA Hall of Fame Legends, alongside Ric Charlesworth and Rechelle Hawkes.



Annan was formally celebrated after Saturday’s FIH Pro League match between the Hockeyroos and the Netherlands women’s side, whom she currently coaches.



Annan remains the Hockeyroos’ all-time record goal scorer, amassing 166 goals in her career from 1991 to 2003.



Now 45, Annan made 228 appearances for Australia, winning Olympic gold medals at the 1996 Atlanta Games and 2000 Sydney Games.



Annan competed at three Olympics and two World Cups, crowned as a world champion in both 1994 and 1998.



She also won four Champions Trophies, a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 1998 and was a two-time International Player of the Year winner.



Annan was also inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2013.



Hockey Australia media release