



Match Day 6 of the FIH Pro League saw Australia’s national teams making their competition debuts, playing host European giants the Netherlands on a day of high drama and high temperatures in Melbourne.





The Netherlands men’s team scored three times in the final quarter to claim a 5-5 draw against the Kookaburras before claiming a bonus point by winning the shoot-out, while the Hockeyroos women claimed a famous victory over the Dutch reigning world and European champions thanks to a solitary goal from Jane Claxton and a sublime goalkeeping display from Rachael Lynch.



A sell-out crowd of 5,500 at Melbourne’s State Hockey and Netball Centre were treated to a thrilling first quarter in the men’s fixture, a rematch of last year's semi-final at the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018 where the Dutch (FIH World Ranking: 3) ended Australia’s (WR:2) hopes of claiming a third successive world crown in a shoot-out. If the fans arrived expecting similar excitement from their FIH Pro League meeting, they were not to be disappointed.



While the Netherlands were arguably the better team of the first period, clinical finishing from the home favourites saw the Kookaburras take a 2-1 lead into the quarter-time break on a baking hot afternoon in Melbourne. Talented youngster Tim Brand played a part in both goals, creating the first for Tom Craig to fire home before tapping in to re-establish Australia’s lead after a fine backhand equaliser from Dutch scoring ace Mirco Pruijser. Australia goalkeeper Andrew Charter certainly contributed to Australia’s advantage, making a stunning save from a second phase penalty corner to deny Jonas de Geus a certain goal.



The Kookaburras were very much in control of proceedings in the second quarter, quickly moving the score to 4-1 thanks to open play strikes from Eddie Ockenden and Trent Mitton. Ockenden’s goal was beautifully crafted, with the vastly experienced midfielder stealing possession before exchanging passes with Blake Govers and guiding a perfect deflection between the legs of Netherlands goalkeeper Sam van der Ven. The Oranje rallied ahead of half time, with Jip Janssen rattling the left post from a penalty corner before Jeroen Hertzberger’s mis-hit strike somehow squeezed past Charter to make the score 4-2 and give the European champions reason to be optimistic ahead of the two remaining quarters.



Twenty-year-old attacker Tim Brand made another significant contribution in the third quarter when he provided the perfect assist for fellow youngster Lachlan Sharp, whose deflected strike left Van der Ven stranded as the score-board moved onto 5-2 in favour of the Australians.



The Dutch produced an incredible fight-back in the fourth period, scoring two goals in quick succession to drag themselves back into the contest and cause a good measure of uncertainty for the hosts. Both strikes found the bottom left corner of the Australian goal, with Jip Janssen’s penalty corner drag-flick being followed by a fierce strike from Netherlands captain Billy Bakker. The key moment arrived four minutes from the end, with goalkeeper Sam van der Ven producing a leaping save to deny a lobbed effort before his team scored a brilliant equaliser on the counter-attack, with Bjorn Kellerman crashing home a terrific first-time strike to earn the visitors a 5-5 draw and take the match to a shoot-out for a bonus point.



The Dutch dominated the one-on-ones, with Jeroen Hertzberger, Glenn Schuurman, Jonas de Geus and Billy Bakker all on target to capitalise on misses from Blake Govers and Player of the Match Tom Craig. It was a remarkable outcome for the Netherlands, who had somehow clawed back a 5-2 deficit to claim two very valuable FIH Pro League points from the contest.



“Any team that blows a three-goal lead cannot be too happy about it”, said Tom Craig speaking after the match, while also discussing his own feelings about the start of the FIH Pro League. “It’s so good, it’s what we have been needing. All the games have been really high quality and there has been heaps of goals, big crowds, big engagements, so I think it is a fantastic thing for the sport, I really like it. We very rarely get to play in Australia, especially against the Dutch and the Belgians tomorrow. It’s fantastic.”



Although the women’s match between Australia (WR:3) and Netherlands (WR:1) contained fewer goals, it was certainly not short of incident. Like their male compatriots, the Hockeyroos had been beaten by the Netherlands in a shoot-out at the semi-final stage of last year’s Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018, which was followed by a 5-1 loss in the November’s Champions Trophy final in China.



The Netherlands – coached by legendary former Australia international and two-time FIH Player of the Year Alyson Annan - were on top in the opening stages but did not make the most of their chances, a theme that would continue throughout the match. An early penalty corner opportunity went to waste before Eva de Goede’s backhand strike went high and wide of the target.



The hosts were excellent in the second quarter and scored what proved to be the only goal of the game in the 21st minute, with Jane Claxton working her way into the circle from the right before finishing at the second attempt to give the Hockeyroos a surprise lead.



Speaking in a half time interview for broadcast, Annan said that she wanted her team ‘to get the simple things right’ in the second and third quarters. While Annan's team certainly improved after the break, Australia's defensive players were at the top of their game. Central defender and captain Jodie Kenny made numerous crucial tackles, while goalkeeper Rachael Lynch produced some extraordinary saves to keep the top ranked team in world hockey off the score-sheet. Margot van Geffen and Ginella Zerbo were both denied by incredible blocks by Lynch, touching the former’s shot away from the top corner with her stick before making a diving save to deny Zerbo a late equaliser. Lynch’s Player of the Match performance sealed a fine victory for the Paul Gaudoin’s Hockeyroos, giving them the perfect start to their FIH Pro League campaign.



“It’s pretty amazing”, said Lynch after the match. “I think it has been about nine years - certainly for me - since we have beaten the Dutch, so to do it here in Melbourne in front of a home crowd in the first game of the Pro League is super exciting.”



Regarding her secret to goalkeeping success in the match, Lynch said: “You just have to wear it sometimes. I’ve got a nice bruise on my leg! We just absorbed the pressure, we knew we had to because they are such a good team, and also made the most of our chances. We didn’t have a heap [of chances], but it shows what can happen when you put a goal away. That makes a big difference.”



The FIH Pro League continues later today (Saturday 2 February) with Argentina’s women taking on visitors USA in Cordoba. The Australian teams return to the field in Melbourne on Sunday (3 February), playing host to Belgium’s Red Panthers and Red Lions, the latter being the reigning men’s world champions.



FIH Pro League - Match Day 6 (Melbourne, Australia)

2 February 2019



Result: Men’s Match 6

Australia 5, Netherlands 5 (1-4 After Shoot-Out)

Player of the Match: Tom Craig (AUS)



Result: Women’s Match 4

Australia 1, Netherlands 0

Player of the Match: Rachael Lynch (AUS)



