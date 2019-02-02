2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - 2 February
Weekend fixtures
1 Feb 2019 NZL v BEL (RR) 0 - 1
2 Feb 2019 15:30 (GMT - 3) ARG v USA (RR)
2 Feb 2019 AUS v NED (RR) 1 - 0
3 Feb 2019 17:00 (GMT +10) AUS v BEL (RR)
Live streaming on https://fih.live (Geo blocked where TV coverage is available)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Win Draws
|Loss Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Argentina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|100.0
|2
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|100.0
|3
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|50.0
|4
|Belgium
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|50.0
|5
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|5
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|5
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|5
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|9
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|0.0