2019 FIH Pro League (Men) - 2 February
Weekend fixtures
1 Feb 2019 NZL v BEL (RR) 4 - 4 (2 - 4 SO)
2 Feb 2019 AUS v NED (RR) 5 - 5 (1 - 4 SO)
3 Feb 2019 15:00 AUS v BEL (RR)
Live streaming on https://fih.live (Geo blocked where TV coverage is available)
Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Win Draws
|Loss Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Great Britain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|1
|3
|100.0
|2
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|8
|1
|5
|83.3
|3
|Belgium
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|8
|2
|6
|66.7
|4
|Spain
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|2
|33.3
|5
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5
|0
|1
|33.3
|6
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|1
|16.7
|7
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|8
|Argentina
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|0.0