Weekend fixtures



1 Feb 2019 NZL v BEL (RR) 4 - 4 (2 - 4 SO)

2 Feb 2019 AUS v NED (RR) 5 - 5 (1 - 4 SO)

3 Feb 2019 15:00 AUS v BEL (RR)



Live streaming on https://fih.live (Geo blocked where TV coverage is available)



Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Great Britain 1 1 0 0 0 6 5 1 3 100.0 2 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 0 9 8 1 5 83.3 3 Belgium 3 1 1 1 0 10 8 2 6 66.7 4 Spain 2 0 1 0 1 7 8 -1 2 33.3 5 Australia 1 0 0 1 0 5 5 0 1 33.3 6 New Zealand 2 0 0 1 1 7 8 -1 1 16.7 7 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 8 Argentina 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 0.0

FIH Match Centre