2019 FIH Pro League (Men) - 2 February

Published on Saturday, 02 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 39
Weekend fixtures

1 Feb 2019     NZL v BEL (RR)     4 - 4 (2 - 4 SO)
2 Feb 2019     AUS v NED (RR)     5 - 5 (1 - 4 SO)
3 Feb 2019 15:00     AUS v BEL (RR)

Live streaming on https://fih.live (Geo blocked where TV coverage is available)

Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsWin DrawsLoss DrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePointsPercent
1 Great Britain 1 1 0 0 0 6 5 1 3 100.0
2 Netherlands 2 1 1 0 0 9 8 1 5 83.3
3 Belgium 3 1 1 1 0 10 8 2 6 66.7
4 Spain 2 0 1 0 1 7 8 -1 2 33.3
5 Australia 1 0 0 1 0 5 5 0 1 33.3
6 New Zealand 2 0 0 1 1 7 8 -1 1 16.7
7 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
8 Argentina 1 0 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 0.0

FIH Match Centre

