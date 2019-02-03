

Sebastian Biederlack will return to Club an der Alster as head coach from July, taking over the Bundesliga side from currently interim coach Joachim Mahn.





"Sebastian is like a jackpot for us! He brings the values of the club and brings through his national and international experience, a lot of expertise,” said Alster’s hockey director Tim Jessulat. "With him, we are well prepared for the future."



Biederlack won six German outdoor and two indoor championships with the club as welll as two European Cup successes in both codes alongside Mahn.



It offers the opportunity of a seamless transition between the two long-time friends.



"I think the solution is very good, because with Buddy I'm sure that he does not see the club as a transit station but as a long term plan. He is half a native and knows the club very well. He will certainly continue the good foundations at Alster."



In addition to his many club titles, the 37-year-old – who is married to Alster club woman Martina Heinlein – earned 240 German caps and won Olympic gold in 2008, an indoor and outdoor World Cup and two European Championships.



He retired from playing in the Bundesliga’s top tier in 2015 and he is now looking forward to his return to the Hamburg club.



"For me, it is a matter of the heart to return to the club with which I have celebrated all those great successes,” Biederlack said. “It is also a great opportunity for me having worked with the youth section for three years. I am even more pleased that I am working part-time at THK Rissen, which is my home club who I also feel very connected with and that I can continue to support their youth work."



The club won the German indoor title last week but have plenty of ground to make up in the outdoor league as they sit 10th out of 12 during the winter stop.



