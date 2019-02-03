By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Ladies edged Police Blue Warriors 1-0 in the Women’s Malaysia Hockey League (WMHL) earlier today (Saturday), and the story was on two ‘Iron Ladies’ with contrasting fates.





One scored the winner, while the other broke her left hand’s little finger, but went on to play two more matches before even realising it.



Experienced national player Fatin Shafika Sukri delivered the winner for Terengganu in the seventh minute, and then she and her teammates held on to dear life as the Blue Warriors tried every trick in the book to gun their opponents down but failed.



“This is my seventh goal of the tournament, and it was especially sweet as it gave us our ninth straight win. I must say that even though I scored the winner, but my teammates played a vital role during the remainder of the match to make sure we held on to the slim lead to take the win,” said Fatin, who last turned up for the country in the Jakarta Asian Games.



Fatin scored her seventh goal in the seventh minute, and it might be the lucky number to hand them the League title this year as they have now opened up a six point lead over second placed Blue Warriors.



The other Iron Lady is a Blue Warriors player, Norazlin Sumantri who broke her little finger when the ball hit it while playing against invited China side, Liaoning Infinite Space Hockey Club.



Norazlin then went on to play two more matches against SSTMI (Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School) and KL Wipers before she finally went for a check-up.



“After the Liaoning match, my finger swelled and I did not think much of it, and just applied some ice on my swollen finger.



“It did not bother me much, so I continued playing in two more matches before going for a check-up and this is when the doctor gave me the ‘bad news’.



“I had to sit out this crucial match against Terengganu, and it was really disappointing that I could not help my team win today (Saturday),” said Norazlin, who still turned up to watch the match and support her fellow teammates.



RESULTS — Women: KL Wipers 1 PKS UniTen 4, Police Blue Warriors 0 Terengganu HT 1, SSTMI 0 Liaoning HC 6.



TOMORROW (SUNDAY) — Men: UniKL v Terengganu HT (Tunku Abdullah Stadium, 5pm), UiTM v Tenaga Nasional (UiTM, 5pm), NurInsafi v Maybank (KLHA, 5pm).



WOMEN’S LEAGUE STANDINGS:



P W D L F A Pts



TERENGGANU 9 9 0 0 45 6 27

BLUE WARRIORS 10 7 0 3 33 8 21

PKS UNITEN 10 6 1 3 29 8 19

LIAONING HC 9 6 1 2 29 10 19

SSTMI 10 3 0 7 8 35 9

KL WIPERS 9 1 0 8 5 30 3

PSHA-MSSPP 9 0 0 9 1 53 0



New Straits Times