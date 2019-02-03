KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian hockey players are a lucky lot as they get a training allowance for representing the country in tournaments.





But in Ireland, the hockey players have to fork out their own money to play for their country.



Irish goalkeeper David Harte, who’s playing for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), said each Irish hockey player had to contribute money to the national hockey programme every year as their association don’t have the funds.



“Each player has to fork out between €750 and €1,000 (RM3,520-RM4,693) to represent their country in tournaments,” said Harte, who is the Ireland skipper.



“But thank God all that has changed. We managed to get sponsors and also grants from the government since our success in qualifying for the Rio de Janerio Olympics in 2016 and also the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, last year.



“The players didn’t have to contribute to the national hockey team last year and they don’t have to this year. The players can now fully focus on their hockey careers to qualify for the Olympics,” said the lanky Harte, who has represented Ireland since 2006.



He captained Ireland both in the Rio Olympics and the World Cup last year. He was also a member of the Ireland team that won bronze at the 2015 Men’s Euro Hockey Nations in London.



Harte, who has 215 international caps, said that Ireland’s challenge this year is to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



World No. 11 ranked Ireland will feature in the FIH World Series in Le Touquet, France, from June 15-23, which is the qualifying tournament for the Olympics.



The 29-year-old Harte said that they have to finish top two among eight teams featuring in the tournament in France to qualify for the playoff round to confirm their place in the Tokyo Olympics.



Harte is a vastly experienced goalkeeper who has played in leagues in Ireland, Holland, India and Malaysia.



Harte, named FIH Goalkeeper of the Year twice in 2015 and 2016, said that he is happy playing in the Malaysian League for the second straight year and wants more European players to play here.



“We did well to finish top of the standings in the MHL and hope that we’ll continue our winning streak in the league,” said Harte, who has a Masters degree in sports business.



Last year’s overall champions UniKL, powered by six foreign players, are optimistic about getting past Terengganu in the Premier Division match at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi today.



The Star of Malaysia