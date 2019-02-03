

FIH/Getty Images



CÓRDOBA, Argentina – Eager to get started on their FIH Pro League journey, the U.S. Women’s National Team faced No. 4 Argentina in Córdoba for their first match-up. It was USA who capitalized on their counter attacks in the first half, producing two field goals, but Las Leonas tallied two of their own in the fourth quarter to finish regulation 2-2.





"Although we might not have been able to hold on to the lead, I am very pleased with our performance today," said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. "We executed our game plan and fought as a team for the full 60 minutes. We will continue to learn from it but for us it was a good start to the FIH Pro League."



The opening minutes of the game were in the hands of Argentina as they earned a few circle entries. A close chance came in the fourth minute when Carla Rebecchi dribbled into the circle and fired a backhand shot that went wide. It took a few minutes before USA started to find their momentum and in the 12th minute 17-year-old Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.) recorded USA’s first shot off the back foot. There was some back and forth play for a period before Jill Funk (Lancaster, Pa.) worked it deep, spun and passed it to Linnea Gonzales (Bel Air, Md.) whose great reception and quick backhand was saved by Argentina’s goalkeeper Belen Succi. Allessie was on the rebound and reversed it under a diving Succi to give USA a 1-0 lead at the end of the quarter.



The second frame started much like the first with Argentina holding possession and looking to get through USA’s tight lines. Great counter attack hockey by USA gave them a spark but Argentina was sharp on picking up intercept lines. In the 24th minute, Funk had the ball in the circle and passed it across goal and an unmarked Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) was there to extend USA’s lead to 2-0. Down two goals, this fired up Las Leonas as the duo of Delfina Merino and Maria Granatto continued to threaten USA’s defense. A close chance came in the final minute when Argentina earned a penalty corner but USA’s goalkeeper Kealsie Robles (Yorktown, Pa.) and the defensive unit was able to keep the lead going into halftime.



Impatient to produce any outcome on the scoreboard, Argentina started quick in the third quarter. The first 5 minutes saw shots from Lucina von der Heyde, Merino and Rebecchi, but there was no outcome. Argentina continued to pressure USA’s defense and force deep turnovers but the red, white and blue remaining solid on recovering and clearing the ball. USA earned a penalty corner in the 44nd minute and Kathleen Sharkey’s (Moosic, Pa.) straight shot was stopped by Succi to keep the score, USA 2-0.



A quick quarter break was all Argentina needed and 27 seconds into the fourth quarter they cut the lead after Rebecchi picked off a USA defender, beat goalkeeper Robles and put it in the goal. Argentina didn’t let up and continued to search for the equalizer. A great clearing stick save by USA’s Robles in the 50th minute was picked up by Argentina on the rebound and the second shot save was high, earning them a penalty corner. The chance was successfully converted when Merino deflected in Rebecchi’s drag flick to tie the game at 2-2. As time wound down, USA’s defense was under pressure as Argentina searched for the game winner, but collective efforts kept it to a draw.



Per the FIH Pro League structure, each team earns one point for the tie but the winner of the shootout earns an additional point. Tied 1-1 after the first round of shootouts on goals from Argentina’s Merino and USA’s Sharkey, Las Leonas converted again as USA’s Gonzales’ was called back for back of the stick. Neither team found the back of the goal in the third round but Argentina’s von der Heyde scored in the fourth and USA’s Nicole Woods (Beverly, Mass.) missed, giving Argentina the additional point.



Following the game, Argentina’s Rebecchi earned Player of the Match.



In today’s contest, USWNT athletes Moyer earned her 50th international cap for USA.





L to R: Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach, & Lauren Moyer



The U.S. Women’s National Team’s next FIH Pro League match will be played Saturday, February 16 in Winston, Salem, N.C. against No. 1 The Netherlands.



USFHA media release