2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - 3 February
Weekend fixtures
1 Feb 2019 17:00 NZL v BEL (RR) 0 - 1
2 Feb 2019 15:30 ARG v USA (RR) 2 - 2 (3 - 1 SO)
2 Feb 2019 17:00 AUS v NED (RR) 1 - 0
3 Feb 2019 17:00 AUS v BEL (RR) 1 - 2
Highlights streaming on https://fih.live
Unofficial Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Win Draws
|Loss Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Belgium
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|6
|66.7
|2
|Argentina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|83.3
|3
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|50.0
|4
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|50.0
|5
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|33.3
|6
|Great Britain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|6
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|6
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|9
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|0.0
The FIH irrationally uses the "percentage" column to officially rank the teams. This site uses the more recognised points column to rank the teams. See FIH Match Centre for the official rankings