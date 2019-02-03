Weekend fixtures



1 Feb 2019 17:00 NZL v BEL (RR) 0 - 1

2 Feb 2019 15:30 ARG v USA (RR) 2 - 2 (3 - 1 SO)

2 Feb 2019 17:00 AUS v NED (RR) 1 - 0

3 Feb 2019 17:00 AUS v BEL (RR) 1 - 2



Highlights streaming on https://fih.live



Unofficial Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Belgium 3 2 0 0 1 3 3 0 6 66.7 2 Argentina 2 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 5 83.3 3 Australia 2 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 3 50.0 4 Netherlands 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 3 50.0 5 United States 1 0 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 33.3 6 Great Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 6 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 6 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0 9 New Zealand 2 0 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 0.0

The FIH irrationally uses the "percentage" column to officially rank the teams. This site uses the more recognised points column to rank the teams. See FIH Match Centre for the official rankings

FIH Match Centre