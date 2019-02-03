Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - 3 February

Published on Sunday, 03 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 23
Weekend fixtures

1 Feb 2019 17:00     NZL v BEL (RR)     0 - 1
2 Feb 2019 15:30     ARG v USA (RR)     2 - 2 (3 - 1 SO)
2 Feb 2019 17:00     AUS v NED (RR)     1 - 0
3 Feb 2019 17:00     AUS v BEL (RR)     1 - 2    

Highlights streaming on https://fih.live

Unofficial Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsWin DrawsLoss DrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePointsPercent
1 Belgium 3 2 0 0 1 3 3 0 6 66.7
2 Argentina 2 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 5 83.3
3 Australia 2 1 0 0 1 2 2 0 3 50.0
4 Netherlands 2 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 3 50.0
5 United States 1 0 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 33.3
6 Great Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
6 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
6 China 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
9 New Zealand 2 0 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0 0.0

The FIH irrationally uses the "percentage" column to officially rank the teams. This site uses the more recognised points column to rank the teams. See FIH Match Centre for the official rankings

FIH Match Centre

