Hockey Punjab, the defending champion, defeats Chandigarh, making it three wins in a row.





Devindar Walmiki scored two goals for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board. File Photo: K. Murali Kumar



Hockey Punjab, the defending champion, continued its winning run at the Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship on Sunday.





It defeated Chandigarh 3-1 in a Pool A contest to make it three wins in a row. Its goals were scored by Sukhdev Singh (2’), Ramandeep Singh (25’) and Rupinderpal Singh (41’). For Chandigarh, Arshdeep Singh (11’) scored the only goal.



Also registering wins on the fourth day of the competition were the Railway Sports Promotion Board, the Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd., Hockey Gangpur-Odisha, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Air India Sports Promotion Board, Hockey Haryana, and Hockey Karnataka.



In the other Pool A contest, Mumbai defeated Association of Indian Universities 3-1 for its first win. Goals for Mumbai were scored by Arman Qureshi (15’), Vedprakash Bhatt (42’) and Pawan Rajbhar (59’); for Association of Indian Universities, the solitary goal was scored by Lovejeet Singh, in the 26th minute.



Big win for PSPB



In Pool B, PSPB also notched up its third win in a row, beating Comptroller & Auditor General of India 5-0. Goals were scored by Devindar Walmiki (59’, 60’), Affan Yousuf (4’), Harmanpreet Singh (13’) and Lalit Upadhyay (38’).



In the other Pool B match, Hockey Haryana beat Hockey Bhopal 4-1 for its first win. Goals for Hockey Haryana were scored by Captain Bharat (9’, 39’), Manpreet (1’) and Yashdeep Siwach (49’). For Hockey Bhopal, captain Mohd. Khan (43’) scored the only goal.



Hard-fought win for RSPB



In Pool C, RSPB secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Punjab & Sind Bank for its third win. Punjab & Sind Bank managed to keep the scores level at 0-0 for much of the contest, but RSPB captain Chinglensana Singh managed to break the deadlock for his side in the 52nd minute. It turned out to be the winner.



In another Pool C contest, Hockey Gangpur-Odisha registered its first win, defeating Uttar Pradesh Hockey 4-3 in an entertaining encounter. Goals for Hockey Gangpur-Odisha were scored by Joseph Toppo (15’), Suman Kujur (26’), Sanjay Xalxo (52’) and Stanly Minz (54’), while Sunil Yadav (7’), Ajay Yadav (49’) and captain Diwakar Ram (55’) scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.



Goals galore



In Pool D, Air India Sports Promotion Board won its third match of the competition, defeating Hockey Odisha 6-3. Joga Singh (27’, 40’) and Abharan Sudev (37’, 60’) scored a brace each for Air India Sports Promotion Board, while Mohd. Faraz (4’) and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (38’) also sounded the board.



For Hockey Odisha, Prasan Tirkey (45’, 56th) and Nilam Sanjeep Xess (51’) found the back of the net.





V. R. Raghunath (front) scored for Hockey Karnataka, in its contest against Namdhari XI. File Photo: R. Ragu



In the other Pool D contest, Hockey Karnataka secured a last-gasp winner against Namdhari XI for its second victory. Namdhari XI had led 2-1 after 40 minutes, but Hockey Karnataka made a comeback to equalise in the 45th minute, before finding the winning goal in the 60th minute to win the match 3-2.



Goals for Hockey Karnataka were scored by captain V. R. Raghunath (20’), K. R. Bharath (45’) and S. K. Uthappa (60’). For Namdhari XI, goals were scored by Harpal Singh (24’) and Lovepreet Singh (40’).



