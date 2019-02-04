KUALA LUMPUR: It does not pay to be a technical official with the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) – at least not for Norazmi Safar.





The Armed Forces officer suffered severe injuries in a car accident in Jeli last week on his way back from Kuala Terengganu after officiating a MHL match.



His car was deemed a total loss in the head-on collision with another car while Norazmi, who is based in Taiping, underwent two surgeries on his hip and calf bone.



The Malaysian Hockey Confede­ration (MHC) medical insurance coverage is only RM3,000 for officials.



Norazmi’s wife Murni Samsuddin said the total cost for the two surgeries was RM25,000. She wished the MHC showed more concern.



“The MHC insurance coverage is too little to cover the medical bills. None of the MHC officials came to see my husband,” she said.



“My husband received a text message from Brian (Fernandez, MHC competition committee manager), which says ‘hi bro, get well soon’.



“It’ll take a few months for him to recover. My husband has contributed for hockey, and it’s sad to see the way he is treated by MHC,” said Murni.



The Star of Malaysia