By Aftar Singh



BANGI: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Terengganu got physical under the scorching heat as tension rose in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi.





But it was UniKL who came through the brutal match between the two top teams by powering their way with a hard-fought 3-1 win.



The match was so intense that a total of three yellow and three green cards were flashed.



UniKL’s Valentin Verga of Holland and skipper Muhd Sukri Abdul Mutalib picked up yellow cards in the 19th and 45th minutes for rough play and Terengganu’s Luqman Nul Hakim Ahmad Shukran was also not spared as he was sent to the sin bin for a rough tackle in the 33rd minute.



The green cards for minor offences went to UniKL’s Muhd Hafiz Zainol, Baljit Singh Charun and Terengganu’s Saari brothers Fitri and Faizal.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj said it was a hard-fought win for his players.



“Three of my players were sent to sin bin and this affected our game. I will watch the video to see why my players received the cards,” said Arulselvaraj.



Robert Kemperman gave UniKL the lead in the eighth minute by beating two players before slamming the ball into the goal, but defending league champions Terengganu fought back to equalise off a penalty corner goal by Jang Jong-hyun of South Korea in the 48th minute.



A few seconds later UniKL shocked Terengganu by regaining the lead through Muhd Hafiz Zainol.



Former international Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin handed UniKL the full points off a reverse stick attempt in the 54th minute.



UniKL top the standings with 19 points from six wins and a draw while Terengganu have 13 points from seven matches.



Terengganu coach I. Vickneswaran said they gave a good fight to UniKL, but was frustrated with his players for failing to make use of the chances they created in the match.



“Our hopes of retaining the league title look really tough with this defeat, but we’ll continue to play hard to finish in a good position,” said Vickneswaran.



The Star of Malaysia