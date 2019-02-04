By By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) lived dangerously for 40 minutes before overcoming Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) 3-1 to tighten their grip in the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) Premier Division on Sunday.





Playing in their own backyard (Tengku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi), more than 500 fans watched the match, which was MHL’s biggest turnout of the season.



The match was hot as the weather as yellow and green cards flew out of the umpires pockets, and both sides fought for every inch to protect their turf.



Dutchman Robbert Kemperman gave UniKL the lead in the eighth minute before South Korean Jang Jong Hyun equalised 40 minutes later for THT.



However, UniKL sailed ahead with goals by Hafiz Zainol (49th minute) and Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin (54th).



It was Izwan’s second goal of the season.



"We have beaten one of the toughest teams in the MHL, and I believe we will win the title this season," said the former national player.



UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj said: “We have five more matches to go and I am going to concentrate on winning one game at a time.”



RESULTS



UniKL 3 Terengganu HT 1, UiTM 1 Tenaga Nasional 3, NurInsafi 4 Maybank 5.



STANDINGS



P W D L F A Pts



UNIKL 7 6 1 0 22 8 19

TENAGA 7 6 0 1 35 9 18

THT 7 4 1 2 24 15 13

MAYBANK 7 4 0 3 21 22 12

NURINSAFI 7 1 1 5 11 31 4

UiTM 7 1 0 6 8 20 3

THUNDERBOLTS 6 0 1 5 6 22 1



New Straits Times