Stats Speak: Indian eves won the series against The Green Machine

Published on Monday, 04 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 70
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)


Indian women celebrate the test series win over World Cup Silver medalists Ireland. Photo (courtesy Hockey India)

Indian attacking prowess stretched the Irish defenders. Navjot, Reena and Gurjit converted the chances in goals for 3-0 triumph in 2nd test match over the Green Machines. In Murcia (Spain) Indian ladies played formidably against World Cup (London-2018) silver (Ireland) and bronze (Spain) medalists. Here are statistical highlights:


Test Series vs. Spain- It is all  squares

Year

Venue

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Result

2018

Abroad

5

2

1

2

9

11

Drawn

2019

Abroad

4

1

2

1

10

8

Drawn

Total

2

9

3

3

3

19

19

Both drawn


Test Series vs.  Ireland- India wins two

Year

Venue

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Result

1994

Abroad

2

0

0

2

0

2

Lost

2014

Abroad

3

2

1

0

7

4

Won

2019

Neutral

2

1

1

0

4

1

Won

Total

3

7

3

2

2

11

7

Won 2 Series


