By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)





Indian women celebrate the test series win over World Cup Silver medalists Ireland. Photo (courtesy Hockey India)



Indian attacking prowess stretched the Irish defenders. Navjot, Reena and Gurjit converted the chances in goals for 3-0 triumph in 2nd test match over the Green Machines. In Murcia (Spain) Indian ladies played formidably against World Cup (London-2018) silver (Ireland) and bronze (Spain) medalists. Here are statistical highlights:



Test Series vs. Spain- It is all squares

Year Venue MP W D L GF GA Result 2018 Abroad 5 2 1 2 9 11 Drawn 2019 Abroad 4 1 2 1 10 8 Drawn Total 2 9 3 3 3 19 19 Both drawn



Test Series vs. Ireland- India wins two

Year Venue MP W D L GF GA Result 1994 Abroad 2 0 0 2 0 2 Lost 2014 Abroad 3 2 1 0 7 4 Won 2019 Neutral 2 1 1 0 4 1 Won Total 3 7 3 2 2 11 7 Won 2 Series



