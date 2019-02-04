Stats Speak: Indian eves won the series against The Green Machine
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Indian women celebrate the test series win over World Cup Silver medalists Ireland. Photo (courtesy Hockey India)
Indian attacking prowess stretched the Irish defenders. Navjot, Reena and Gurjit converted the chances in goals for 3-0 triumph in 2nd test match over the Green Machines. In Murcia (Spain) Indian ladies played formidably against World Cup (London-2018) silver (Ireland) and bronze (Spain) medalists. Here are statistical highlights:
Test Series vs. Spain- It is all squares
|
Year
|
Venue
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Result
|
2018
|
Abroad
|
5
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
9
|
11
|
Drawn
|
2019
|
Abroad
|
4
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
10
|
8
|
Drawn
|
Total
|
2
|
9
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
19
|
19
|
Both drawn
Test Series vs. Ireland- India wins two
|
Year
|
Venue
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Result
|
1994
|
Abroad
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
Lost
|
2014
|
Abroad
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
7
|
4
|
Won
|
2019
|
Neutral
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
4
|
1
|
Won
|
Total
|
3
|
7
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
11
|
7
|
Won 2 Series
