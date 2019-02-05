By T. Avineshwaran



PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) are doing all they can to help umpire Norazmi Safar.





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said they would work together with the National Sports Council (NSC) to settle their technical official’s medical expenses, including a total of RM25,000 operation cost.



Norazmi suffered injuries in a car accident in Jeli, Kelantan, last week on his way back from Kuala Terengganu after officiating a match in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



And a day ago, his wife Murni Samsudin said MHC showed lack of concern over her husband’s plight.



She said the medical insurance coverage provided by MHC was too little as it only covered RM3,000 for officials.



Subahan said: “We’ll settle all the medical cost once they produce an official receipt.



“I’ve spoken to NSC’s director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail and together, we’ll help Norazmi.”



On the RM3,000 given, Subahan said it was an immediate gesture of help and not an insurance claim.



“When we found out about the accident, we appointed a representative to extend immediate help. We handed RM3,000 because Norazmi’s wife said there was a shortage,” he said.



“Our treasurer immediately transferred the money.



“We would have given more if there was a need.”



On top of that, Hasnizam Hassan, who is the Kelantan Hockey Association (KHA) secretary visited the family and updated them on Norazmi’s health condition regularly.



“He is MHC competitions committee member and visited on behalf of the confederation,” added Subahan.



