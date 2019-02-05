By T. Avineshwaran



PETALING JAYA: Terengganu Ladies’ unbeaten run has finally ended.





The table toppers were shocked by PKS Uniten 2-1 in the Women’s Hockey League on Monday.



National player Raja Norsharina Raja Shabuddin proved to be the heroine for PKS Uniten when she thumped a penalty corner in the 56th minute to give Uniten the three points.



Uniten first scored through Hanis Nadiah Onn, who buried a penalty corner in the 2nd minute of the first quarter.



In the second quarter, Terengganu equalised through Indian international Jaswinder Kaur, who scored a field goal in the 23rd minute but it proved to no avail as Uniten got the three points.



Terengganu still leads the standings with 27 points and they have one game in hand. Uniten is third with 22 points.



Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli’s solitary goal for PDRM Blue Warriors was enough to sink Chinese club Liaoning Infinite Space as the police side stays second with 24 points.



In another match at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium, KL Wipers easily beat PSHA - MSSPP 3-0. Hasya Shahida Saifuddin was the toast for the wipers as she single-handedly brought the win for the team by scoring a hattrick.



KL Wipers are sixth with six points while PSHA - MSSPP stay winless and bottom in the league.



The Star of Malaysia