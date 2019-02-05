

©: World Sport Pics



Leon van Barneveld stunned AH&BC Amsterdam with an equalising goal in the last 30 seconds of the Dutch indoor final, paving the way to end Amsterdam’s hopes of a fifth successive title.





It earned a 2-2 draw for SCHC and the Bilthoven side then went on to win a shoot-out to take the victory, leaving the capital side to rue their missed chance.



Earlier on, Wiegert Schut had given the highly decorated Amsterdam a 13th minute lead which Bram Weers replied to, making it 1-1 at half-time.



Boris Burkhardt put Amsterdam back in front with a goal that looked likely to have settled the game for a long period but SCHC kept fighting and got their equaliser.



From there, Thijs van Pelt, Max Sweering and Weers all scored their shoot-out while indoor legend Robert Tigges – again voted the best indoor player in the Netherlands – surprisingly missed to hand SCHC the glory.



HC Oranje-Rood, meanwhile, were the bronze medal winners from the competition.



Euro Hockey League media release