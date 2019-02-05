Ben Somerford



Hockey Australia (HA) today confirms Head of Performance Analysis Mark Hickman has tendered his resignation to take up the role as the England/Great Britain Hockey Goalkeeping Coach.





Hickman is a former Kookaburras goalkeeper who earned 79 caps and was part of the gold medal-winning 2004 Athens Olympics side.



He has been an important part of HA’s High Performance programme for the past six years, working initially as the Hockeyroos Assistant Coach (Resources/Goalkeeping) from 2013.



He moved into the Head of Performance Analysis role in 2017 where he’s been an integral part of the Kookaburras’ recent success.



Hickman will depart HA on Thursday 28 February to make the move to the United Kingdom and HA wishes Hickman well in his new role.



Hockey Australia media release