British Olympic gold medallist Sophie Bray has announced her retirement from international hockey.





The 28-year-old - nicknamed the 'baby-faced assassin' by her team-mates - won European gold in 2015 in addition to the Olympic title in Rio a year later.



Bray scored 44 goals in 134 appearances for England and Great Britain.



"After a very tough couple of months it is with great sadness that I have taken the difficult decision to step down from international hockey," she said.



Writing on Instagram, she added: "It has been a huge honour to represent Great Britain and England, and I will be forever grateful for all the incredible memories in an international shirt.



"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has supported and believed in me and made the amazing journey so special.



"I still have a lot to give the sport I love and I am looking forward to what the future holds."



Bray, who plays club hockey for East Grinstead, also won European bronze in 2017, as well as Commonwealth Games silver and bronze.



Along with the rest of the 2016 Olympic team, she was made MBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to hockey.



Great Britain and England Hockey performance director Ed Barney said: "On behalf of the organisation, I would like to offer Sophie a huge thank you for her years of dedication and commitment to the sport.



"Sophie has been an integral member of the programme and brought a huge amount to our attacking play. She was a key player in a very successful period for the women's programme and her skills, quality and tenacity have been invaluable to the women's team.



"We respect Sophie's decision and we will miss her as she steps away from the international programme. We wish her all the very best in the future."



BBC Sport