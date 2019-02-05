

Irish Captain Katie Mullan is one of 7 World Cup Silver medallists in the side



Ireland fell 2-1 to Spain in the first formal re-match of the World Cup semi-final in Granada as Lena Tice's early goal was overturned by the hosts.





She struck 12 minutes in when she got to the right baseline and endeavoured to pick out a pass to the back post. A scramble ensued with the ball falling back to Tice who nudged in on her reverse.



Belen Iglesias tied things up in the second quarter before Carmen Cano got the winner with seven minutes to go.



Once again, coach Graham Shaw tinkered with his squad extensively. Mullan was one of just seven Irish players from the silver medal winning side to line out with six of the side holding less than 10 caps and a further four with under 20.



Spain, for their part, are also experimenting featuring 11 of the line-up that ultimately won bronze in London last summer.



The sides meet again on Wednesday morning before concluding this camp with a third meeting on Thursday.



Women’s international test match

Spain 2 (B Iglesias, C Cano)

Ireland 1 (L Tice)



Ireland: E Buckley, A Naughton, C Brown, N Evans, K Mullan, S McCay, L Tice, S Barr, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, A Meeke

Subs: L Murphy, H McLoughlin, B Barr, S Torrans, D Duke, E Curran, L McGuire



The Hook