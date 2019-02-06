By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police's Amos Barkibir (left) celebrates his goal with Calvins Kanu during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match against Parkroad Badgers on November 19, 2017. The two have joined Butali Sugar Warriors ahead of the 2019 season. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Defending men's champions Butali Sugar Warriors have plucked striker Amos Barkibir from arch-rivals Kenya Police ahead of the 2019 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier League season.





Barkibir is among five players Butali Sugar have signed for the new season as they beef up in pursuit of their fourth Premier League title and ultimately Africa Club Championships crown later this year.



Head coach Dennis Owoka said that they have signed three strikers, a defender and midfielder for the new season that starts on March 2.



Owoka revealed that they have brought on board another Kenya Police striker Calvin “Kanu” Otieno besides Multimedia University forward Moses Ademba.



Also joining the 2014 and 2015 champions are midfielder Francis Kariuki from Strathmore Gladiators and defender Arif Shah, who has re-joined the Kisumu-based side from Nairobi Simba.



Owoka revealed that Dutch Maarten Fonteyn, who joined Butali Sugar mid-last season, will be with the club for the season and is likely to be joined later by a fellow countryman.



“We shall disclose him later when time comes,” said Owoka.



However, Butali Sugar have released their striker Lawrence Okubasu, who is likely to re-join United States International University and defender Deo Okungu, who is headed to Kisumu Youngsters.



“We have recruited heavily this year primarily for the Africa Club Championships, since we just want to confirm our Premier League victory this year ,” said Owoka.



Daily Nation