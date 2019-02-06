Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH World Cups: Australia, Germany, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and Spain bidding to host next edition

Published on Wednesday, 06 February 2019
View Comments



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has received bidding dossiers from Australia, Germany, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and Spain to host the next edition of FIH’s flagship event for Men or Women. Bidding countries had to indicate until the deadline of 31 January 2019 also their preferred time window, either 1-17 July 2022 or 13-29 January 2023.



The following bids have been received:

For the preferred time window 1-17 July 2022:

-        Germany: Men’s or Women’s World Cup
-        Malaysia: Men’s World Cup
-        Spain: Men’s World Cup

For the preferred time window 13-29 January 2023:

-        Australia: Women’s World Cup
-        India: Men’s or Women’s World Cup
-        New Zealand: Women’s World Cup

FIH will now start the evaluation process of the bids. The Executive Board will make the final decision on both hosts in June 2019.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “FIH is glad to have received such strong bids. This confirms how appealing our events are. We’re looking forward to two great FIH World Cups, both Men’s and Women’s, and a lot of excitement for players and fans!”

#HWC #WorldCup

FIH site

