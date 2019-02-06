



The FIH and Hockey NZ announced on the 24th of January that Pakistan would not be taking part in the inaugural FIH Pro League. This reduced the number of teams that would be competing in the Men’s competition from 9 down to 8. This decision has resulted in the cancellation of the Vantage Black Sticks vs Pakistan match that was due to be played on Sunday 17th February at Nga Puna Wai Sports Hub Christchurch.





As a result of this decision the Black Sticks Men and Hockey NZ wanted to provide the loyal Black Sticks fans with an awesome opportunity.



This is your chance to go one-on-one with a Black Sticks goalie, learn skills and tricks off the best strikers or see if you could beat a Black Stick in the Sentinel Super Shot. This will be 'On Our Turf' between 3:30-4:30 pm on the match day before the Vantage Black Sticks Women take on China.



Your normal match ticket will give you entry into this event and is open to all ages.



Please see below ticketek terms and conditions should you wish to not attend the match due to these changes.



We thank you for your continued support of the Vantage Black Sticks.



Hockey New Zealand Media release