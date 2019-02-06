



The Vantage Black Sticks Men will be looking to build on the great start they have made to the FIH Pro League when they play the first international hockey match at Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub in Christchurch. International Field Hockey will return to Christchurch for the first time since Porrit Park was destroyed in the 2011 Earthquakes.





The Black Sticks have been impressive in their opening two matches of the FIH Pro League when they came from 3 goals down against the World Number 3 side The Netherlands before eventually going down 4-3. The following weekend they then took the World Number 1 and World Champion Belgium side to a shootout after drawing the game 4-4. The Black Sticks will look to continue their positive style of hockey they have been playing and look to put the Great Britain side on the back foot from the start of the game.



The last time these two sides met was at the 2018 Hockey World Cup when (as England) they beat the Black Sticks 2-0 to knock them out of the World Cup. The Black Sticks are playing a much more attacking style of hockey and will challenge the Great Britain defence a lot more in this match. Look out for Great Britain Co Captain Phil Roper who will consistently trouble the Black Sticks defence. Roper also has a habit of scoring when his side needs him to the most.



Hugo Inglis has been sensational up front for the Black Sticks in the first two matches having scored 3 goals and playing a great facilitator role in setting up the other attackers. Inglis is currently the leading goal scorer of the FIH Pro League and will look to continue this rich vein of form and help the Black Sticks as they look to upset the Great Britain side.



Nic Woods will line up for his 100th test match. Nic at the age of only 23 has established himself as one of the most reliable and exciting midfielders in international hockey. Against the World Champions last weekend Nic showed class to provide a lot of set up play and shut down the electric Belgium midfield.



Darren Smith says “Great Britain is a well organised side which moves the ball around really well. They will be another tough challenge for our team.”



Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Great Britain Men. Friday 8th February at 5:00pm. Coverage is on TVNZ 2

Name Position Caps George Enerson Goalkeeper 45 Richard Joyce Goalkeeper 60 Shea McAleese Defender 279 Dane Lett Defender 44 Blair Tarrant Defender 195 Harry Miskimmin Midfielder 52 Kane Russell Defender 134 Arun Panchia Defender 262 Nic Woods Midfielder 99 Nick Ross Midfielder 100 Sam Lane Striker 33 Marcus Child Midfielder 143 Mac Wilcox Midfielder/Striker 21 Hugo Inglis Striker 218 Hayden Phillips Striker 47 Jared Panchia Striker 107 Stephen Jenness Striker 224 Dylan Thomas Striker 9

The Vantage Black Sticks Women are going to look to bounce back from the shock of losing to Belgium in the last minute of play this past Friday. The Black Sticks have created a number of opportunities in the opening matches of the FIH Pro League however their final touches have not happened yet. Look for an improved focus on the offensive end for the Vantage Black Sticks as they look to spoil Mark Hager's first game in charge of Great Britain and give the kiwi side their first win of the league.



The Vantage Black Sticks Women have made two changes to the side that took narrowly lost to Belgium which sees young Midlands midfielders Alia Jaques and Shiloh Gloyn come back into the side.



The last time these two sides met was the Semi Final at the Commonwealth Games where the Black Sticks Women came out victorious in a penalty shootout win.



Sean Dancer’s Black Sticks Women have looked incredibly resolute on defence only conceding 2 goals through the first two rounds of the FIH Pro League. Both goalkeepers used so far in Sally Rutherford and Grace O’Hanlon have looked dynamite in goal and have had a fantastic support from Brooke Neal and Liz Thompson who have been shutting down whatever the oppositions have been throwing at them.



Sean Dancer commented ahead of the match against Great Britain “We are creating a number of opportunities but not getting the result which is going to be an important focus for this game.”



Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Great Britain Women. Friday 8th February at 7:00pm. Coverage is on TVNZ 2

Name Position Caps Sally Rutherford Goalkeeper 172 Grace O’Hanlon Goalkeeper 40 Sam Charlton Defender 228 Tarryn Davey Defender 39 Frances Davies Defender 55 Shiloh Gloyn Midfielder 76 Ella Gunson Defender 198 Megan Hull Defender 6 Alia Jaques Midfielder 4 Rose Keddell Defender 185 Olivia Merry Striker 207 Stacey Michelsen Defender 263 Brooke Neal Defender 156 Kirsten Pearce Striker 105 Olivia Shannon Striker 2 Kelsey Smith Striker 88 Liz Thompson Defender 175 Amy Robinson Striker 58

Hockey New Zealand Media release