Ben Somerford







Hockeyroos pair Mariah Williams and Georgia Wilson will be looking to step up this weekend in the FIH Pro League in Hobart following their respective returns from long-term injuries last weekend.





Williams missed more than 18 months with groin and adductor problems, while Wilson was absent for more than a year following an ACL injury.



The duo both returned in the opening FIH Pro League matches against the Netherlands and Belgium, where the Hockeyroos recorded a 1-0 win and 2-1 defeat respectively.



Australia takes on China PR and Germany this Saturday and Sunday respectively at Hobart’s Tasmanian Hockey Centre with tickets selling fast at www.ticketbooth.com.au.



“I was a little bit nervous as it’s been a while,” Williams said after Sunday’s game.



“I’ve got to take in the things I didn’t do to my best and try put on a better performance on the field.



“I’ll watch some footage and get better.”



Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said the pair would be better for their returns to action.



“It’s great that they’re out on the park,” he said.



“They’ll be better for the run. It’s been a long time for both of them so I’m glad we’ve got the run into them.”



Williams pinpointed fatigue as a factor in Sunday’s defeat to world number 13 Belgium after ending almost 10 years without a win over the world champions Netherlands.



“It was really disappointing to get the loss,” she said.



“We need to back up. In the Pro League we need to back up almost every second day.



“We really need to take in the loss and think about what we did wrong.”



The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras team for this weekend’s matches will be announced on Thursday.



The FIH Pro League matches will be televised on FOX SPORTS and kayosports.com.au. Tickets are available by ticketbooth.com.au.



These matches are made possible thanks to the support of Events Tasmania.



Saturday 9 February 2019 – Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras exhibition match & fan engagement - 3pm start, Hockeyroos v China PR - 5pm start

Sunday 10 February 2019 – Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras v Germany - 3pm start, Hockeyroos v Germany - 5pm start



Hockey Australia media release