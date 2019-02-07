By Antony Calo







The HC BRA 2017 Under 14 proudly speaks of itself again by winning the coveted title of CHAMPION OF ITALY for INDOOR 2018-2019 in the Finals held at

Castello d'Agogna(PV) where they met CUS Padova in the semi finals winning 7 -5 and drawing 6-6 with Genoa 1980 on Saturday 2 February, and then beating HC Bondeno 8-4 the following morning.





Sunday 3 February in the match for the 3rd-4th place Genoa 1980 takes third place on the podium with a 5-2 against HC Bondeno, classified fourth.



With great enthusiasm and desire to play and give the best for both teams for the highly-anticipated Final for the 1st-2nd place between HC Bra 2017 and CUS Padova, it ended 3-0 for Bra confirming the great and long tradition of successes of Hockey Bra in the national scenario (Bra is currently and has been Italian league champion on very many occasions and the u16 team are currently also reigning champions) .



Thanks go to a very young (18 year old) Coach and Italian Cap Alessandro Giraudo, always present and very attentive to the preparation and needs of all the young protagonists.



The great passion and his help brings the boys to express themselves at best on the playing field and every player in these two-day has given his best in his role



The Team: veterans and experts Simone Petito (2 goals in final) (midfielder, tournament top scorer and also awarded as Best 2018-2019 Indoor scorer), Lorenzo Racca and Damiano Fini ( Defenders), Emiliano Perugino, Jaskirat Singh and Federico Sinatra (forwards), Samuele Staltari (Goalkeeper) and the youngest player (aged 10) Nicholas Calò (one goal in final) (Semi forward).



Bra Hockey media release