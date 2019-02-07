LANCASTER, Pa. – Following review of all applications, USA Field Hockey’s women’s Junior High Performance (JHP) staff is pleased to appoint a well-balanced volunteer staff for the U.S. U-17 and U-21 Women’s National Team program for 2019.





“It was very pleasing to see the level of applicants we had for these JHP coaching roles,” said Phil Edwards, Senior Manager of Junior High Performance. “We were able to interview some excellent candidates and are confident that we were able to assemble two balanced staffs who will now be tasked with creating the best possible development environment for both groups of players. We are very fortunate that across all of our JHP programming that we have a fantastic group of coaches and support staff who are willing to volunteer their time to support the next generation of the U.S. Women’s National Team.”



In April, both squads will travel to Germany for respective tours. The U-17 USWNT will head to Cologne to play Germany’s U-16 Team and Belgium’s U-16 Team. The U-21 USWNT will travel to Monchengladbach to take on Germany’s U-21 Team and Great Britain’s U-21 Team. Both teams will take part in three additional training camps over the next several weeks to prepare for their international trips.



U-17 USWNT Coaching Staff:





Katie Bam, Head Coach

A two-time Olympian and former member of the U.S. Women’s National Team, Bam, who was previously the assistant coach, will become the head coach of the U-17 USWNT. Following her playing career at the University of Maryland, she got her first experience coaching as a student assistant coach in 2012. While continuing to play at an elite level with Team USA, Bam started coaching more by instructing and hosting camps and clinics. In 2015, she joined the Millersville University staff as a volunteer assistant coach and a year later she joined the staff at Harvard University.



In January 2017, University of Maryland’s Head Coach Missy Meharg announced that Bam would be returning to her alma mater to serve as the assistant coach. For two years in a row now, the Maryland coaching staff has been named the NFHCA Mid-Atlantic Region Staff of the Year. At the beginning of January, Bam was promoted to associate head coach.





Mark Egner, Assistant Coach

Egner will remain in the same position he held last year as the U-17 USWNT Assistant Coach. He begins his fifth year at William & Mary, and second as associate head coach after earning the promotion in February 2018. On the field, Egner coordinates the Tribe defense, while also helping with all administrative and recruiting duties for W&M's nationally-recognized program.



Before W&M, Egner was an assistant coach for two years at Longwood University. Prior to coming across the pond to coach in the United States, he spent four years as a coach in his native Ireland. He was an assistant coach and video coordinator with the Irish Hockey Association's U-18 and Senior National teams in 2012, before becoming the head coach at the Fermoy Hockey Club. Egner also served as head and assistant coach of the U-18 women's program for the Munster Hockey Association in Munster, Ireland, selecting and training 18-20 athletes each year for the national team selection tournament.



Egner is heavily involved with USA Field Hockey’s Coach Education Program and has been a coach educator at a number of Level 1 and 2 Instructional Coaching Clinics and workshops. He has also served as a USA Field Hockey Futures coach, site director and selector. In addition, Egner attended the first-ever FIH Level 2 course in 2017.





Allan Law, Assistant Coach

A native of Scotland, Law joined Syracuse University’s staff as a highly-accomplished player and coach. For the past six seasons, he has helped elevate the Orange’s program to historic levels of success, highlighted by the team’s first-ever NCAA National Title in 2015. Law is responsible for video analysis and technical development of the student-athletes and has helped develop some of the nation's most talented players and has helped both current student-athletes and alums reach the international level.



Law, Scotland’s Men’s Coach of the Year in 2009, served as the head coach of the Scotland U-16 Boy’s National Team (2011-13) and Head of Hockey for the St. Andrew’s University Hockey Club (2012-13), while performing the role of senior hockey coach and coach education coordinator at Glenalmond College, working with boys and girls from U-14 to U-18 levels.



Besides his many accomplishments coaching the sport, Law has had a success career as a player, playing for the St. Andrew’s Hockey Club since 2012. He has previously played for the Clydesdale Hockey Club (2011-12), Dundee Wanderers Hockey Club (1996-2011) and Teddington Hockey Club First Team (2002-03). At the national level, Law played on Scotland’s U-16 team (1996-98), U-18 squad (1999-00) and the Scottish Senior National Team for both in indoor and outdoor from 2002-10. He played in the Great Britain Super League in 2009.



U-21 USWNT Coaching Staff:





Jarred Martin, Head Coach

Previously the assistant coach, Martin will now serve as the U-21 USWNT Head Coach. He is no stranger to the Junior High Performance program, having served as the 2018 U-17 USWNT Head Coach. He has been involved with the USA Field Hockey program for more than a decade as a player and coach. Martin was a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team for 12 years, retiring in 2012, with more than 100 international caps. He has been involved coaching the South High-Performance Training Center for eight years and is a USA Field Hockey Level 3 Certified Coach.



Martin is the head coach of Ohio State University’s field hockey team, where he took on the role in December 2016. He spent ten seasons at Duke University (2007-16) as the assistant and associate head coach. Martin helped guide the Blue Devils to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and Final Four berths in 2013 and 2015. Before that, he served as the assistant coach at Skidmore College (2001-07), where he led the Thoroughbreds to three Liberty League titles and two runner-up finishes as well as five NCAA Tournament appearances.





Tracey Paul, Assistant Coach

Paul, a native of New Zealand, enters her 19th year as a member of the Boston University coaching staff, serving as their assistant coach, and the associate head coach from 2006-13.



In one capacity or another, Paul has been involved within the USA Field Hockey pipeline. In 2017 and 2018 she coached at the Young Women’s National Championship and also served as head coach of the New England Junior High Performance squad. She was an assistant coach from 2015-16 U.S. U-19 Women’s National Team and an assistant for the New England U-16 Team that competed at the 2016 National Futures Championship.





Martu Loncarica, Assistant Coach

Since the summer of 2017, Loncarica has been the assistant coach for William & Mary., and has helped reach new heights for the program including their first-ever conference championship. Loncarica is primarily responsible for coaching the Tribe attackers, as well as helping with all on- and off-field aspects of running the Tribe's nationally-recognized program.



Before coaching with the Tribe, Loncarica, spent two years in Philadelphia coaching at both the youth and collegiate levels while also pursuing her second master’s degree. She spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons as a volunteer assistant at St. Joseph's University, working with all the athletes but especially the midfielders, and also serving as the team nutritionist. Beyond St. Joe's, Loncarica also founded and coached at a number of youth field hockey clinics, partnering with a local secondary school to develop and promote field hockey as an activity option for children in the Philadelphia Area.



Loncarica attended Syracuse University, first as a standout athlete and then as the team’s Director of Operations and nutritionist for the 2013 and 2014 seasons. During her undergraduate career, Loncarica was a three-time All-American, and helped the Big Orange to three Big East tournament titles and four NCAA Tournament Appearances, including the 2008 Final Four. She graduated as top scorer in school history with 139 points (37g, 65a) and still ranks second all-time, and still holds the all-time record with 65 career assists.



USFHA media release