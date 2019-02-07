KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia are one of the four countries vying to host the next men’s World Cup.





Former world champions India and Germany along with Spain have also submitted their bids.



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) offered two windows — July 1-17 2022 and Jan 13-29 2023 — to countries keen on bidding for the World Cup.



Malaysia submitted their bid last month for the 2022 window.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) had also submitted a bid for the Women’s World Cup but were not shortlisted.



“The National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil will be the venue if we win the bid to host the World Cup.



“We must now submit the paperwork pertaining requirements to FIH.



“The world body were very impressed with the way MHC hosted the last few international tournaments, so I believe we have a solid chance,” said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.



Malaysia last hosted the Men's World Cup in 2002 where they finished eighth. The team’s best performance in the tournament was fourth placing at the 1975 Kuala Lumpur edition.



New Straits Times