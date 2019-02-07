By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: National defender Syed Mohd Syafiq Syed Cholan (pic) will not feature in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) anymore.





The 24-year-old Tenaga Nasional penalty corner drag flicker has aggravated his left wrist injury in the league last week and is set to take a long time to recover from his injury.



Syed Mohd Syafiq said he injured his wrist in the opening match against Holland in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, last December.



“And last week, I aggravated it in the MHL, I’ve been feeling pain on and off during the league and I decided to look into it,” said Syed Mohd Syafiq.



“During my medical checkup, I was told by my doctor to rest for two weeks as I’ve a hairline fracture on my wrist.



“I don’t know whether I will be able to recover in the next few weeks as the league will be over by March 2,” he added.



He had hoped to play for Tenaga as he felt they had a good chance of winning the league title this year.



“We are only a point adrift of leaders Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL), who have 19 points from seven matches. If we beat them this weekend then we have a bright chance of winning our second title,” said Syed Mohd Syafiq.



Tenaga, who won the Tan Sri. P. Alagendra Cup last month, face UniKL on Sunday at the Tun Razak Stadium in Jalan Duta.



In the first-round match, UniKL came back from a goal down to beat Tenaga 3-1 at home in Bangi.



Tenaga coach Nor Saiful Zaini said it was sad that they would not have the services of the hard-working defender Syed Mohd Syafiq. He will be replaced by Muhd Arif Syafie Ishak.



“I’ve advised him to focus on full recovery as he is needed by the national team for international tournaments,” said Nor Saiful.



“I’ve faith in Arif and I’m optimistic that the youngster will be able to ply well as a defender.



“After playing seven matches, my forwards are still missing chances. They need to buck up in the last five matches if we hope to win the league title,” added Nor Saiful.



The Star of Malaysia