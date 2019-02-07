Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today confirms the Hockeyroos team for this weekend’s FIH Pro League matches against China PR and Germany at Hobart’s Tasmanian Hockey Centre.





The world number three Hockeyroos will take on 10th-ranked China and fifth-ranked Germany from 5pm AEDT on Saturday and Sunday respectively, having recorded a 1-0 win over world champions Netherlands and 2-1 defeat to Belgium last round.



The Hockeyroos have named a 19-member team for Hobart, with Rebecca Greiner added to the group which played in Melbourne.



Hockeyroos coach Paul Gaudoin said: “It’s very similar. We want to use the opportunity to expose our athletes.



“Playing in Hobart at home is fantastic. Germany and China are both quality teams. We’ve played China recently at the Champions Trophy and they had some good results.



“We haven’t played Germany for quite a while so we’re looking forward to seeing what they’ve got and how we fare against them.”



Gaudoin implored the fans of Tasmania to get out and support both the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras over the weekend.



“It’s a great place to play hockey. The facility is excellent. We hope the crowd come out and support the Hockeyroos.”



The Kookaburras will not play an official match on Saturday, but will partake in a 2x15-minute exhibition match from 3pm AEDT, followed by a clinic and fan engagement with autograph signings.



The matches in Hobart are made possible thanks to the support of Events Tasmania.



Saturday’s match against China PR will LIVE on kayosports.com.au and delayed on FOX SPORTS, while the Kookaburras’ match against Germany will be LIVE on FOX SPORTS 507 on Sunday. The Hockeyroos’ match against Germany will be delayed on FOX SPORTS and live on kayosports.com.au.



Tickets are still available for the Hobart matches by ticketbooth.com.au.



Australian home fixtures (*all times are local)

Saturday 9 February 2019 – Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras exhibition match - 3pm, Hockeyroos v China PR - 5pm

Sunday 10 February 2019 - Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras v Germany - 3pm, Hockeyroos v Germany - 5pm



Hockeyroos 19-member team:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Kristina Bates (Port Melbourne, VIC)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Lily Brazel (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Emily Chalker (Crookwell, NSW)

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA)

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Savannah Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Rebecca Greiner (Bundaberg, QLD)

Jodie Kenny (Wamuran, QLD)

Rachael Lynch (Warrandyte, VIC)

Ambrosia Malone (Burleigh, QLD)

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Hayley Padget (Doncaster, VIC)

Brooke Peris (Darwin, NT)

Grace Stewart (Gerringong, NSW)

Sophie Taylor (Melbourne, VIC)

Ashlee Wells (Morwell, VIC) *Plays for SA

Mariah Williams (Parkes, NSW)

Georgia Wilson (Mahogany Creek, WA)



Hockey Australia media release