Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today confirms the 18-member Kookaburras team for this weekend’s FIH Pro League match against Germany at Hobart’s Tasmanian Hockey Centre.





The second-ranked Kookaburras will look to bounce back against sixth-ranked Germany from 3pm AEDT on Sunday, after a shootout loss to the Dutch and 4-1 defeat to world champions Belgium last round.



The Kookaburras have included three Tasmanians for the matches, with Joshua Beltz, Jack Welch and Eddie Ockenden who’ll skipper the side.



Kookaburras coach Colin Batch said: “Eddie will captain the team, Josh Beltz comes into the group and Jack Welch plays for the first time at home.



“It’s really exciting for those guys playing at home in Hobart. It’s an exciting venue, well supported, we’re looking to have a good game against Germany.”



There’s numerous changes to the 20-member team which played in Melbourne, with the group reduced to 18 players for the one-off match.



Matt Dawson, Jack Hayes, Flynn Ogilvie, Welch, Tom Wickham and Dylan Wotherspoon are all added. Wollongong midfielder Hayes, 24, is in line to make his international debut.



Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Tom Craig, Aaron Kleinschmidt, Trent Mitton, Josh Simmonds, Matthew Swann and Corey Weyer all make way from the team that travelled to Melbourne.



Batch said the group was determined to respond after their first-up results against the Dutch and Belgians, who were the 2018 World Cup finalists.



“We’ve had two games under our belt now and even though we’ve changed the team around we expect our performance will be better in Hobart,” Batch said..



“It’ll be Germany’s first game of the FIH Pro League coming from their winter so hopefully we have an advantage.



“They’ve arrived well in time and they’re always a tough team to beat Germany. We didn’t get a chance to play them at the World Cup.



“I view the FIH Pro League as a good opportunity to play the best teams in the world and see where we sit ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.”



The Kookaburras will not play an official match on Saturday, but will partake in a 2x15-minute exhibition match from 3pm AEDT, followed by a clinic and fan engagement with autograph signings.



The matches in Hobart are made possible thanks to the support of Events Tasmania.



Saturday’s match against China PR will LIVE on kayosports.com.au and delayed on FOX SPORTS, while the Kookaburras’ match against Germany will be LIVE on FOX SPORTS 507 on Sunday. The Hockeyroos’ match against Germany will be delayed on FOX SPORTS and live on kayosports.com.au.



Tickets are still available for the Hobart matches by ticketbooth.com.au.



Australian home fixtures (*all times are local)



Saturday 9 February 2019 – Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras exhibition match - 3pm, Hockeyroos v China PR - 5pm

Sunday 10 February 2019 - Tasmanian Hockey Centre, Hobart

Kookaburras v Germany - 3pm, Hockeyroos v Germany - 5pm



Kookaburras 18-member team:

Athlete (Hometown, State)

Jacob Anderson (Mackay, QLD)

Joshua Beltz (Hobart, TAS)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Johan Durst (Melbourne, VIC)

Blake Govers (Wollongong, NSW)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Jack Hayes (Wollongong, NSW)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Eddie Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Lachlan Sharp (Lithgow, NSW)

Jack Welch (Hobart, TAS)

Jake Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Tom Wickham (Morgan, SA) *Plays for WA

Dylan Wotherspoon (Murwillumbah, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Hockey Australia media release