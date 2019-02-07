Two penalty corner goals within 2 minutes in the opening quarter gave Spain the ideal start in the second match of the series against Ireland.





Clara Ycart sent a drag flick low into the corner in the 9th minute and Alejandra Torres-Quevedo doubled the lead in the 11th minute with a tap in at the back post. The Irish defence absorbed a lot of Spanish pressure in the opening quarter but settled into the game as the half progressed. Hannah Matthews and Anna O’Flanagan linked up smartly to earn a short corner; Matthews then sent the sweep goalward for O’Flanagan to deflect past Maria Ruiz.



Katie Mullan drew her side level with an unconventional goal in the 34th minute. Sarah Hawkshaw blazed down the wing to send a high cross into the circle which Mullan batted down mid air to draw the initial save before slamming the rebound into the backboard on the volley. Both goalies were called on to make some strong saves as the end to end action continued at a frantic pace. Matthews gave the Green Army the lead from a powerful penalty corner sweep that caught the post player unawares and left Marina Helguera with no chance. Spain upped the pressure once more and Emma Buckley had to make some smart saves while Yvonne O’Byrne was on hand to poach more than a few Spanish attackers. But the hosts eventually broke through in the final minute of the fixture with a penalty corner sweep that was deflected in by Maria Lopez.



Ireland 3 (O’Flanagan, Mullan, Matthews)

Spain 3 (Ycart, Torres-Quevedo, Lopez)



Starting: E Buckley, Y O’Byrne, K Mullan (Captain), S McCay, B Barr, L Colvin, N Daly, H Matthews, S Hawkshaw, A O’Flanagan, A Meeke



Subs: E Murphy, N Evans, E Tice, E Beatty, H McLoughlin, D Duke, L McGuire



Schedule (all times listed are local):



1/2/19 4:30pm Ireland 1 -1 India in Hockey Santomera pitch, Murcia

3/2/19 11am Ireland 0 - 3 India in Hockey Santomera pitch, Murcia

4/2/19 6:30pm Ireland 1 - 2 Spain in Armilla Hockey, Granada

6/2/19 12:30pm Ireland 3 - 3 Spain in Armilla Hockey, Granada

7/2/19 11am Ireland vs Spain in Armilla Hockey, Granada



Irish Hockey Association media release