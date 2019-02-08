The regionals will begin in March and the grand finals are tabled to be played in July at St Mary’s DSG.



SPAR School Girls' Hockey Challenge Tournament director, Les Galloway (seated) with SPAR's sponsorship controller, Claire Hogg (at centre back); Grace Kitshoff (back left) from St Anne's, Cara Waud, Ccptain of Epworth; Wykeham Collegiate, Jade Brandis (left front) and St John's DSG's, Kelsey Dellar (right front). PHOTO: Jonathan Burton



THE dates for the ninth SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge in South Africa have been announced, with the grand finals taking place at St Mary’s DSG in Kloof.



Four tournaments will take place in March and will kick off with the Pietermaritzburg regionals.



The central and northern regionals of Pietermaritzburg will be played on Sunday, 3 March, hosted by one-time winners, St John’s DSG and The Wykeham Collegiate. Saturday, 9 March will see the Durban North regional take place at Crawford La Lucia. Durban Girls High School will host the Durban central regional at 3 Schools Trust on Sunday, 10 March.



The fifth regional tips off the first of two tournaments taking place in April. On Sunday, 7 April, Amanzimtoti will see the teams for the Durban south regional at 3 Schools Trust. Heading further south, the challenge moves down to Port Shepstone for the Sisonke and Ugu Southern KZN Regional tournament on Saturday, 13 April at Creston College.



The final four tournaments all take place in May.



The action will move inland to Newcastle’s St Dominic’s for the Northern KZN regional on Saturday, 4 May. Greytown High School will host the Umvoti, uThukela and Umzinyathi regional on Saturday, 11 May.



The Highway regional will take place at Thomas More College. To wrap up the regionals, Grantleigh will host the northern KZN coastal regional on Sunday, 19 May.



Once the winners are revealed at the 10 regionals, the regional representatives will converge at St Mary’s DSG two months later for the grand finals. The riveting final swill take place on Saturday, 20 to Sunday, 21 July.



