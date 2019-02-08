After storming to victory in the Jaffa Super 6s Indoor Championship last month, East Grinstead will be aiming to transfer that form to the outdoor game as the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division resumes.





Currently third in the table, East Grinstead are at home against second-placed Holcombe on Saturday, and could go top if they win and current leaders Surbiton lose out at Buckingham by more than two goals.



“Coming out of the winter break is always difficult when we progress to the indoor finals,” said East Grinstead team manager Tony Crisp. “This limits outdoor preparation time which has been compounded by a week of bad weather, meaning training time has been severely curtailed.”



East Grinstead will be without Ellie Rayer who is away on international duty, while Laura Unsworth is out injured.



Elsewhere, bottom of the table Canterbury will be hoping to record their first win of the season as they travel to second-bottom Slough, who only have one victory to their name.



The University of Birmingham play host to Clifton Robinsons who will be keep to retain their place in the top four, while Bowdon Hightown travel to Beeston on Saturday.



And Sunday sees Bowdon Hightown in action again, with a home match against Slough.



In the Investec Women’s Conference East the top two sides play each other, with leaders Wimbledon having home advantage over second-placed Hampstead & Westminster for Saturday’s match.



Elsewhere, Cambridge could move up from third to first if they can beat visitors Harleston Magpies and the sides above them can only draw.



Unbeaten Loughborough Students head to the University of Durham on Saturday aiming for another victory after last weekend’s big 9-0 win over Timperley.



Second-placed Leicester will want to keep pace with Loughborough as they host Ben Rhydding, while at the other end of the table the bottom two play each other with Sutton Coldfield going to Timperley.



With nine league wins in a row under their belts, Investec Conference West leaders Stourport could take that winning streak to 11 this weekend as they go to Swansea City on Saturday then return home to play Trojans on Sunday.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Saturday, 9 February 2019)



Investec Premier Division

Buckingham v Surbiton 12:00

Slough v Canterbury 12:30

Univ of Birmingham v Clifton Robinsons 13:30

Beeston v Bowdon 14:00

East Grinstead v Holcombe 16:00



Investec Conference East

St Albans v Horsham 13:00

Sevenoaks v Bedford 13:30

Southgate v Ipswich 14:00

Wimbledon v Hampstead & Westminster 14:00

Cambridge City v Harleston Magpies 17:00



Investec Conference West

Gloucester City v Isca 12:00

Olton & West Warwicks v Trojans 12:00

Swansea City v Stourport 12:00

Exe v Barnes 13:00

Reading v Oxford Hawks 16:30



Investec Conference North

Leicester v Ben Rhydding 12:00

Brooklands-Poynton v Fylde 13:00

Timperley v Sutton Coldfield 14:15

Leeds v Belper 16:00

Univ of Durham v Loughborough Students 16:00



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sunday, 10 February 2019)



Investec Premier Division

Bowdon v Slough 12:30



Investec Conference East

Bedford v Ipswich 13:30



Investec Conference West

Stourport v Trojans

Reading v Exe 12:30



England Hockey Board Media release