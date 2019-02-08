LAHORE: The absence of basic skills is the major reason behind the declining trend of hockey in Pakistan; this was stated by former international hockey player M Rasheed while talking to ‘The News’ on Wednesday.





M Rasheed, who clinched seven gold medals during his playing days, said the young hockey players are not being taught the basic techniques of the game properly which is a big injustice with the game itself. “Though the modern day hockey has advanced to a great extent but the fundamental structure remained the same even after several decades and our young learners need to focus on improving the basics of the game,” he added. Giving the details of his playing career, Rasheed informed that he has been part of one of the best hockey teams. “I was the member of Pakistan team that won seven gold medals in 1982 Asian Games, 1980 Champions Trophy at Karachi, 1979 Junior World Cup at Paris, 1980 Azlan Shah Hockey, 1981 4-Nation Hockey Tournaments at Singapore, Poland and Holland”.



Answering a query, M Rasheed, who represented Pakistan in 84 matches including two Champions Trophy tournaments in 1980 and 1981, said the current leading hockey teams of the world brought several changes in the format of the game after the 1990s according to their culture and atmosphere but unfortunately our hockey players are trying to copy their playing style blindly instead of focusing on their own game.



M Rasheed, a former key defender of the national hockey team, further said that Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Shahbaz Sr has great respect among the world hockey community and Pakistan hockey must take benefit from his iconic stature.



He said it’s right time for Pakistan hockey authorities to trace fresh talent at grassroots level. “They can get sufficient hockey potential by holding regular hockey events at schools and colleges. There is also need to depute qualified coaches at schools. While coaching in schools, our coaches must focus on the basic hockey skills in the early stages of a young hockey player”. Replying a question, M Rasheed said: “Pakistan hockey high-ups must forget their personal differences for the true growth of hockey across the country. Pakistan hockey can regain its lost glory if all the stakeholders play their due role positively for the revival of hockey”.



