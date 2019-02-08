By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur’s (UniKL) top hockey defender Timothy Deavin wants to make Malaysia his second home.





This does not come as a surprise as the Australian has been captivated with the country since he started playing in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) in 2017.



In fact, the 35-year-old from Perth plans to go one step further by opening up a sports bar in Kuala Lumpur when he is not too busy with hockey.



“I like the lifestyle in Malaysia. Kuala Lumpur is one of my favourite places to stay. I want to make it my second home,” said Deavin.



“I opened a sports bar in Perth three years ago.



“There are people managing it for me while I play hockey in Malaysia.



“I hope to expand my business here. I’ll try to balance both al­though hockey will always remain my greatest love,” said the Aussie, who has a degree in computer science.



The only thing he is still trying to adapt to in Malaysia is its hot and humid weather.



“I’m still getting used to it. But I’m having good fun playing with this team here,” he said.



Deavin, who took up hockey at the age of nine, made his international debut at the 2010 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup where Australia became champions.



And since then there was no turning back for him as he went on to represent his country in three Champions Trophy (2010, 2011 and 2016), World Cup in The Hague in 2014 (champions), 2012 London Olympics (bronze).



His only disappointment so far is missing out on a medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.



Australia lost 4-0 to Holland in the quarter-finals.



Deavin hoped to steer UniKL to their first league title.



“We are having a good run so far and I believe that we stand a good chance of winning,” he added.



UniKL top the standings with 19 points and they will start as the favourites against Universiti Tekno­lo­gi Mara (UiTM) today at the Tengku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi.



Their main challenge will be against second-placed Tenaga Nasional on Sunday at the Tun Razak Stadium.



UniKL edged UiTM 2-1 and Tenaga 3-1 respectively in the first-round matches.



