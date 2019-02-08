By Aftar Singh





We are the champions. Terengganu players celebrating after winning the National Women’s Hockey League. - MUHAMAD SHAHRIL ROSLI/The Star.



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu lifted their second National Women's Hockey League title in style with one match in hand.





The East Coast team defeated KL Wipers 3-0 at the Tun Razak Stadium in Jalan Duta on Thursday and sealed the title and pocketed the prize money RM50,000 with 30 points from 10 wins and one defeat.



Their only defeat was against PKS-Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) 2-1 on Monday.



Terengganu, who won their first league title in 2017, will wrap up the league fixtures against Liaoning Club of China on Saturday.



All Terengganu needed was just a draw against KL Wipers to clinch the title but they went on the offensive and took a lead through Siti Rahmah Othman off a penalty corner in 23rd minute. It was her eighth goal in the league.



They kept up the pressure and netted two more penalty corners through Fatin Shafika Mohd Sukri in the 34th minute before Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani completed the rout in the 55th minute.



Terengganu skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani was delighted with the victory.



“I played for Terengganu in 2017 and we did well to win both the league and overall titles. We now hope to repeat the feat this season,” said Siti Noor



Liaoning Club thrashed hapless Penang State Hockey Association PSHA-MSSPP 16-0 at the USM pitch on Thursday.



Top four teams - Terengganu, PKS Uniten, Police Blue Warriors and Liaoning Club - will feature in the overall cup.



The first-leg semi-finals matches will be played on Tuesday while the return leg matches will be held on Thursday. The final is slated on Feb 16.



RESULTS

TERENGGANU 3 KL WIPERS 0

SSTMI 1 PKS-UNITEN 5

PSHA-MSSPP 0 LIAONING CLUB 16

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts

TERENGGANU 11 10 0 1 49 8 30

PKS UNITEN 12 8 1 3 36 10 25

POLICE BLUE 11 8 0 3 34 8 24

LIAONING 11 7 1 3 45 11 22

SSTMI 11 3 0 8 9 40 9

KL WIPERS 11 2 0 9 8 33 6

PSHA-MSSPP 11 0 0 11 1 72 0



The Star of Malaysia