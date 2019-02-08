Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

Terengganu Ladies win women's MHL

Published on Friday, 08 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 2
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Ladies defeated KL Wipers 3-0 today to win the women’s Malaysia Hockey League.



Sadly, only 20-odd fans watched the match held at the Tun Razak Stadium here.

They scored through Siti Rahmah Othman (23rd minute), Fatin Shafika Sukri (34th) and Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (55th).

Terengganu Ladies, also champions in 2017, have one more match left in the league against China’s Liaoning Hockey Club on Saturday.

They earned 30 points, five more than PKS UniTen, from 11 matches.

"Our only blemish in the league was the 2-1 defeat to UniTen in our last match.

“I salute my charges for their superb performance to retain the title,” said coach K. Gobinathan.

Captain Siti Noor Amarina, national player, said they will not focus on winning the overall crown.

"We still have a match against Liaoning to complete the league fixtures on Saturday and will use it as a warm-up for the semi-finals. We hope to win the overall title," said Siti Noor Amarina.

RESULTS

Tengku Mahkota Ismail 1 PKS UniTen 5, PSHA-MSSP 0 Liaoning HC 16, Terengganu Ladies 3 KL Wipers 0.

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.