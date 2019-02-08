By Jugjet Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu Ladies defeated KL Wipers 3-0 today to win the women’s Malaysia Hockey League.





Sadly, only 20-odd fans watched the match held at the Tun Razak Stadium here.



They scored through Siti Rahmah Othman (23rd minute), Fatin Shafika Sukri (34th) and Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani (55th).



Terengganu Ladies, also champions in 2017, have one more match left in the league against China’s Liaoning Hockey Club on Saturday.



They earned 30 points, five more than PKS UniTen, from 11 matches.



"Our only blemish in the league was the 2-1 defeat to UniTen in our last match.



“I salute my charges for their superb performance to retain the title,” said coach K. Gobinathan.



Captain Siti Noor Amarina, national player, said they will not focus on winning the overall crown.



"We still have a match against Liaoning to complete the league fixtures on Saturday and will use it as a warm-up for the semi-finals. We hope to win the overall title," said Siti Noor Amarina.



RESULTS



Tengku Mahkota Ismail 1 PKS UniTen 5, PSHA-MSSP 0 Liaoning HC 16, Terengganu Ladies 3 KL Wipers 0.



New Straits Times