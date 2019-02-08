



WKS Grunwald Poznań will be going all out for glory at the EuroHockey Indoor Club Trophy in Zelina, Croatia this weekend as the continental club championships tip off.





The Polish champions, coached by Karol Śnieżka, are in Group B together with SPV Complutense (Spain), Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) and hosts of HK Zelina (Croatia).



Group A will be played by East Grinstead (England), Soerbymagle HC (Denmark), Amiens SC (France) and Gaziantep Polisgücü SK (Turkey), all hoping they can join the elite level in 2020.



“In November we won the "International Hockey Tournament on the Grass" in Unisław, and then all our outdoor league matches.



“In addition, we have won all 10 of our indoor games and that's why I think our team is very well prepared for the tournament in Croatia,” said team manager Waldemar Serowski.



The military team stopped off in Vienna in midweek for a challenge match against SV Arminen who recently won the Austrian championship and are looking forward to hosting the EuroHockey Indoor Club Cup next week.



They do have a slight doubt over Michał Kasprzyk with a light injury but the defender should be ready for action.

Grunwald are among a series of sides to play in the EHL this season who are also in European indoor action.



In the Cup, SV Arminen and AH&BC Amsterdam will line out while Three Rock Rovers are in the EuroHockey Club Challenge I in Norway.



They earned promotion last season from the fourth tier in Georgia and added another Irish title last week with a 6-1 final win over Railway Union.

Coach Liam Canning says his side are confident of success but he is approaching the tournament in measured fashion.



“The lads are confident, aiming for promotion two years in a row. Realistically, getting to the top four playoffs would be a tall order. We just don’t play at that level enough here in Ireland but we know we are playing for ourselves [for 2020] and so fifth or sixth will guarantee us a good level again to develop on.”



Euro Hockey League media release