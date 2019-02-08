

©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Amaury Keusters announced his retirement from international hockey this morning via social networks following 96 caps for the Belgian red lions.





" It's time to turn the page and retire from the Belgian national team,” the 28-year-old Herakles man said. “This is probably the toughest decision so far but I am grateful and proud of the last six years with the Red Lions.



“I have given my all in the past six years and, for me, it is time to take on a new challenge. I would like to build up a career combining it with several more years of clubhockey.



“I want to thank my teammates, club coaches and international coaches/staff members both at Herakles and the Red Lions for believing in me and helping me become the person and hockey player I am now.



“I've had some great memories, some ups and some downs, but they were all worth the sacrifice. Finally, I would like to wish the team all the best for the coming years and thank my family and friends for the continuous support.”



Keusters made his international debut prior to the 2012 London Olympic against Australia at his home club.



He went on to play in two Hockey World League finals as well as the 2017 EuroHockey Championships where he came home with a silver medal.



Euro Hockey League media release