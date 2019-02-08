Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Friday, 08 February 2019 10:00 | Hits: 4
Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the 2019 Men’s National Team and Men’s Senior Development Squad. These athletes train full time out of Vancouver, BC. The team partners with West Vancouver Field Hockey Club for on-field training and partners with Richmond Olympic Oval for weight training. Members of these squads will be selected to form national teams representing Canada at international competitions.



MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM
PLAYER    POSITION    CURRENT CLUB
Adam Froese    DEF    India Club
Antoni Kindler    GK    West Van HC
Balraj Panesar    DEF/MID    UBC HC
Brad Logan    MID    West Van HC
Brandon Pereira    DEF    United Brothers
Brenden Bissett    FWD    Vancouver Hawks
David Carter    GK    United Brothers
Devohn Noronha Teixeira    FWD    Toronto Lions/West Coast Kings
Fin Boothroyd    FWD    UBC HC
Floris Van Son    FWD    HIC Amsterdam
Gabe Ho-Garcia    MID/FWD    Club de Camp Madrid
Gordon Johnston    DEF    Vancouver Hawks
Iain Smythe    FWD    Vancouver Hawks
James Kirkpatrick    FWD    West Van HC
James Wallace    MID/FWD    UBC HC
John Smythe    MID    Vancouver Hawks
Keegan Pereira    FWD    HTC Mulheim
Mark Pearson    MID    West Van HC
Matthew Sarmento    FWD    Vancouver Hawks
Oliver Scholfield    FWD    Vancouver Hawks
Richard Hildreth    MID    Teddington HC London
Scott Tupper    DEF    West Van HC
Sukhi Panesar    MID    United Brothers
Taylor Curran    MID    West Van HC

SENIOR DEVELOPMENT SQUAD
Player Name    Current Club
Brendan Guraliuk    UBC HC
Ethan McTavish    UBC HC
Floyd Mascarenhas    UBC HC
Gavin Bains    UBC HC
Harbir Sidhu    India Club
Iqwinder Gill    India Club
Kyle Bishop    UBC HC
Lyle Fernandes    OKD Brampton
Manna Sahota    India Club
Rajan Kahlon    UBC HC
Rowan Childs    UBC HC
Satbir Brar    India Club
Tarjan Sandhu    United Brothers
Thomson Harris    UBC HC
Vikram Sandhu    UBC HC

Field Hockey Canada media release

