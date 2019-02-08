Men’s National Team Announces 2019 Squads
Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the 2019 Men’s National Team and Men’s Senior Development Squad. These athletes train full time out of Vancouver, BC. The team partners with West Vancouver Field Hockey Club for on-field training and partners with Richmond Olympic Oval for weight training. Members of these squads will be selected to form national teams representing Canada at international competitions.
MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM
PLAYER POSITION CURRENT CLUB
Adam Froese DEF India Club
Antoni Kindler GK West Van HC
Balraj Panesar DEF/MID UBC HC
Brad Logan MID West Van HC
Brandon Pereira DEF United Brothers
Brenden Bissett FWD Vancouver Hawks
David Carter GK United Brothers
Devohn Noronha Teixeira FWD Toronto Lions/West Coast Kings
Fin Boothroyd FWD UBC HC
Floris Van Son FWD HIC Amsterdam
Gabe Ho-Garcia MID/FWD Club de Camp Madrid
Gordon Johnston DEF Vancouver Hawks
Iain Smythe FWD Vancouver Hawks
James Kirkpatrick FWD West Van HC
James Wallace MID/FWD UBC HC
John Smythe MID Vancouver Hawks
Keegan Pereira FWD HTC Mulheim
Mark Pearson MID West Van HC
Matthew Sarmento FWD Vancouver Hawks
Oliver Scholfield FWD Vancouver Hawks
Richard Hildreth MID Teddington HC London
Scott Tupper DEF West Van HC
Sukhi Panesar MID United Brothers
Taylor Curran MID West Van HC
SENIOR DEVELOPMENT SQUAD
Player Name Current Club
Brendan Guraliuk UBC HC
Ethan McTavish UBC HC
Floyd Mascarenhas UBC HC
Gavin Bains UBC HC
Harbir Sidhu India Club
Iqwinder Gill India Club
Kyle Bishop UBC HC
Lyle Fernandes OKD Brampton
Manna Sahota India Club
Rajan Kahlon UBC HC
Rowan Childs UBC HC
Satbir Brar India Club
Tarjan Sandhu United Brothers
Thomson Harris UBC HC
Vikram Sandhu UBC HC
Field Hockey Canada media release