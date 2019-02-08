



Field Hockey Canada is excited to announce the 2019 Men’s National Team and Men’s Senior Development Squad. These athletes train full time out of Vancouver, BC. The team partners with West Vancouver Field Hockey Club for on-field training and partners with Richmond Olympic Oval for weight training. Members of these squads will be selected to form national teams representing Canada at international competitions.





MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

PLAYER POSITION CURRENT CLUB

Adam Froese DEF India Club

Antoni Kindler GK West Van HC

Balraj Panesar DEF/MID UBC HC

Brad Logan MID West Van HC

Brandon Pereira DEF United Brothers

Brenden Bissett FWD Vancouver Hawks

David Carter GK United Brothers

Devohn Noronha Teixeira FWD Toronto Lions/West Coast Kings

Fin Boothroyd FWD UBC HC

Floris Van Son FWD HIC Amsterdam

Gabe Ho-Garcia MID/FWD Club de Camp Madrid

Gordon Johnston DEF Vancouver Hawks

Iain Smythe FWD Vancouver Hawks

James Kirkpatrick FWD West Van HC

James Wallace MID/FWD UBC HC

John Smythe MID Vancouver Hawks

Keegan Pereira FWD HTC Mulheim

Mark Pearson MID West Van HC

Matthew Sarmento FWD Vancouver Hawks

Oliver Scholfield FWD Vancouver Hawks

Richard Hildreth MID Teddington HC London

Scott Tupper DEF West Van HC

Sukhi Panesar MID United Brothers

Taylor Curran MID West Van HC



SENIOR DEVELOPMENT SQUAD

Player Name Current Club

Brendan Guraliuk UBC HC

Ethan McTavish UBC HC

Floyd Mascarenhas UBC HC

Gavin Bains UBC HC

Harbir Sidhu India Club

Iqwinder Gill India Club

Kyle Bishop UBC HC

Lyle Fernandes OKD Brampton

Manna Sahota India Club

Rajan Kahlon UBC HC

Rowan Childs UBC HC

Satbir Brar India Club

Tarjan Sandhu United Brothers

Thomson Harris UBC HC

Vikram Sandhu UBC HC



Field Hockey Canada media release